Deadpool 3: Marvel Knows Release Date Window for Ryan Reynolds Sequel

While Marvel Studios currently has plenty of material to prepare for release over the next couple of years, the team is always looking at how to expand for the future as well. Much of that future includes the heroes and villains recently acquired in Disney's merger with 20th Century Fox Studios.

Of all the characters now available to bring into the MCU, almost none have more surrounding hype than Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson, better known as Deadpool. After proving that R-rated superhero movies could be wildly successful during his tenure at Fox, the Merc with a Mouth is now set to join his long-lost brothers and sisters within the MCU's canon storyline.

After the merger, Reynolds' anti-hero became the first hero to receive plans for a solo movie with Deadpool 3, which now boasts the Bob's Burgers writing team penning the script with Reynolds. No timeframe is set for its release; however, Marvel's top executive recently confirmed that the team is hard at work bringing the outing to life.

FEIGE CONFIRMS DEADPOOL 3 DEVELOPMENT

Marvel

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige recently spoke with ComicBook.com, confirming that Marvel has a timeframe planned internally for the release of Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool 3.

When asked if the team had penciled in a release window for the threequel, Feige confirmed that this was the case. He continued to reveal that "the script is in the works" and that star Ryan Reynolds "is working very hard on it with our writers as we speak."

FEIGE AND REYNOLDS MAKING THE CHIMICHANGAS

Currently, the only movie formerly from Fox's catalog that's been confirmed to be in development is Jon Watts' Fantastic Four, which was announced at Disney Investor Day 2020. However, with the overwhelming popularity of Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool franchise, Feige has been open about making sure fans know he and the team are working to deliver this anticipated movie.

Reynolds' first two solo outings with Fox became overwhelming successes with a combined $1.5 billion at the box office; both movies now stand as two of the three top-grossing R-rated movies ever behind Todd Phillips' Joker. With the overwhelming support both critically and financially, it only makes sense that Disney would want to continue this run quickly.

Feige has regularly stated that Disney will keep Reynolds' Deadpool 3 with the same R-rating as Deadpool and Deadpool 2, and fans are already dying to see him interact with Earth's Mightiest Heroes. It's unknown whether he will be introduced before Deadpool 3, but it's becoming clear that Marvel wants to do his debut the right way.

Reynolds will likely be hard at work with Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin on the script over the coming months, and he recently brought Deadpool into the MCU officially alongside Taika Waititi's Korg in a Free Guy trailer review video. Now, all the world can do is wait as Reynolds works with Marvel to bring Wade Wilson and his katana-wielding anti-hero into the MCU's canon narrative.