Deadpool 3: Ryan Reynolds Shares Cryptic Photo of Marvel Superhero Mask

Outside more than two dozen movies and TV shows confirmed to come to the MCU over the next few years, Marvel Studios still has a few unannounced tricks up its sleeve. This largely comes in the form of the X-Men movies, which haven’t explicitly been discussed by Marvel, but are widely expected to join the expanding narrative before too long.

Rumors have pointed to Disney and Marvel currently developing a project called The Mutants, which will likely tackle the MCU’s version of the mythology behind these heroes. On a more individual level, fans are already gearing up to see Ryan Reynolds’ beloved Merc With a Mouth in Deadpool 3, which is slowly building its behind-the-scenes crew.

While this film is still likely some time away from beginning production, its star recently shared quite the interesting social media post teasing its arrival.

CHIMICHANGAS ON THE WAY?

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds took to his Instagram Stories to share a curious image tying back to his red-suited anti-hero.

Instagram

With no caption included, Reynolds shared a picture of an office with a backpack on the table in front of him. The backpack is open and clearly holding a version of the Deadpool mask peeking from the top, teasing that he's on the move with the costume piece.

A carefully positioned, signed white paper(s) is atop another bag. Could this be part of the script or story treatment being written for Deadpool 3?

DEADPOOL NEWS INCOMING?

At face value, this is simply an entertaining picture of Ryan Reynolds carrying a Deadpool mask around in public, which doesn't seem all that surprising. However, considering the hype building for said Deadpool to join the MCU in the near-to-distant future, it's quite conspicuous that he would put the mask on display on such a public forum.

While Marvel President Kevin Feige confirmed that Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool 3 would exist within the MCU, no timetable was set for its development or production. The only names currently attached other than Reynolds are Bob's Burgers writers Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin to pen the script for the threequel.

After two films that grossed a combined $1.5 billion globally, fans have imagined what Wade Wilson would do given the chance to exist in the same universe as Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. Reynolds himself has already teased his love for Spider-Man in the MCU with a previous announcement, and Wolverine star Hugh Jackman even teased a potential Marvel appearance with Reynolds which fans have wanted for nearly a decade.

Even though this image is barely any kind of tease, it’s enough to build early anticipation of more concrete news potentially coming soon. The MCU’s schedule is almost wide open after mid-2023 for the time being, and if there is anybody fans want to see get his own confirmed release date, it’s Ryan Reynolds’ foul-mouthed katana-wielding mutant.

Deadpool 3 is in the early stages of development at Marvel Studios.