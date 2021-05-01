Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Teases Ryan Reynolds About Cameo Role In MCU Movie

Phase 4 of the MCU is filled with as many new projects in one slate as were in the entire Infinity Saga combined, with seemingly more coming at every turn. News broke less than a week ago concerning development for Captain America 4 after the conclusion of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+; fans are also still abuzz about the rumors from March about the X-Men arriving in The Mutants.

Coming along with the mutants is the ever-lovable Merc With A Mouth Deadpool, who will be played once again by Ryan Reynolds in the MCU for the untitled Deadpool 3. Even with no official confirmation from Marvel Studios, the fourth wall-breaking swordsman’s threequel is building quite the team to bring it to life, including Bob’s Burgers writers Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin penning the script.

There is, of course, one actor with whom Deadpool has only rarely interacted that fans would celebrate an MCU appearance for. That man recently teased this idea in a video on social media...

HUGH JACKMAN TEASES DEADPOOL 3?

Marvel

Wolverine star Hugh Jackman took to Twitter to share a video of a recent interaction he had with an NYC Parks Enforcement officer.

In it, the officer pleads to Ryan Reynolds about having to “get this guy (Jackman) in Deadpool 3, even if it’s just for a ten-minute cameo.” Jackman even suggests that the officer “give (Jackman) a ticket” if it doesn’t happen:

Officer: “Hey Ryan, you gotta get this guy in Deadpool 3, even if it’s just for a ten-minute cameo. That would be awesome, that movie will be so cool, so great, it’ll blow the box office.” Jackman: “You could add a ‘I’ll ticket you.’” Officer: “Or I’ll ticket you when you come to New York City.”

The full video can be seen in Jackman's Tweet below, with the Wolverine actor stating that the officer's suggestion is "smart career advice."

Officer Dobkowski is doling out incredibly smart career advice for @VancityReynolds. Sharing is caring. pic.twitter.com/r4LWBohQEM — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) May 1, 2021

WILL THIS REALLY HAPPEN?

Fans have clamored relentlessly for James Logan and Wade Wilson to truly team up together in a Marvel Studios movie for some time, even if it’s only for a cameo appearance. This only heightened after the two both appeared in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, which Ryan Reynolds has joked about on numerous occasions within his own two Deadpool movies.

Jackman seems to be retired from the role after playing Logan for nearly two decades, but recently, he’s seemed to be more open about some kind of return. With how often Reynolds has talked about this team-up happening under the Marvel Studios umbrella, it may be time to start looking at it as a serious possibility.

That being said, no details will be confirmed for a long time given that Deadpool 3 doesn’t have a release date or a timeframe for filming. If it happens though, this may cause absolute mayhem within the MCU fandom - the kind on which the red-suited mutant thrives.

Deadpool 3 is in the early stages of development with Marvel Studios.