Wolverine's MCU Debut Just Got Teased In New Disney+ Episode

One thing She-Hulk has promised to do is to not only bring in plenty of faces from the Marvel Universe, such as Charlie Cox’s Daredevil, but also to simply reference a bunch as well. Obviously, one of the biggest examples of this would be questioning the sex life of Chris Evans’ Captain America or simply bonding over the remembrance of Tony Stark.

So who else might pop up throughout the show? Well, for one, at some point, the series will be introducing El Aquila, who happens to be a classic mutant in the comics. Others, such as Man-Bull and Leap Frog, are also confirmed thanks to various promotional material.

In the latest episode of Tatiana Maslany’s show, however, the project hid quite a massive surprise for fans. If viewers were to look closely at a particular news article, they’d have noticed a reference to a massively famous Marvel character: Wolverine.

Wolverine Gets His First MCU Tease?

Warning - The rest of this article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 2.

During She-Hulk's second episode, in the scene when Tatiana Maslany's hero is looking for jobs on her laptop, if fans look hard enough, they'll see a massive reference to one of everyone's favorite mutants.

One of the headlines on the side of the site reads as, "Man fights with metal claws in bar brawl." It sure seems like a guarantee that the little Easter egg is hinting at the classic X-Men team member, Wolverine, who was last seen in live-action during the hit film Logan.

While this is easily the most direct reference to the character yet, it's not the first time Wolverine has gotten teased in the MCU. Both The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Moon Knight's third episode referenced the location of Madripoor, a shady location very familiar to the hero. In fact, the Princess Bar was even seen, an establishment that Wolverine frequents in the comics.

Should Fans Expect Wolverine Soon?

It sure does seem like the reference is unequivocally referring to Wolverine. There’s really no way around it—metal claws and a bar fight is the quickest way to sum up the Canadian’s usual exchanges.

Does this mean the hero is on his way to the MCU? Probably not. More than likely, it’s just a fun, cheeky, and nearly fourth-wall-breaking gesture towards Logan. So it's probably best not to expect someone like Taron Egerton to make a mind-blowing cameo as the iconic clawed hero.

Certain other members of the mutants have also been referenced elsewhere by Disney+ projects, namely that of Mystique thanks to marketing for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

When it comes to the X-Men, there hasn’t been any movement in terms of when their adaptation will arrive—despite Ms. Marvel’s big mutation twist. Rumor has it that Marvel Studios isn’t actually able to adapt most of the mutant storylines due to a previous Fox contract, with those restrictions supposedly not lifting until 2025.

Until then, fans look to be stuck with random references here and there.

She-Hulk is now streaming on Disney+.