Chris Evans Reacts to She-Hulk’s Naughty Steve Rogers Reveal

Chris Evans as Captain America
By Aeron Mer Eclarinal

Chris Evans' Hilarious Response to She-Hulk Reveal

Warning - the rest of this article contains spoilers for She-Hulk Episode 1. 

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's post-credits scene finally confirmed Steve Rogers' virginity status, with Bruce Banner telling Jennifer Walters that he lost it "to a girl in 1943 on the USO tour."

Captain America star Chris Evans hilariously responded to this reveal on Twitter by tweeting three laughing emojis and a zipper-mouth one alongside the She-Hulk hashtag: 

Chris Evans Twitter
Twitter

As a response to the actor's reaction, Titania actress Jameela Jamil replied to Evans' tweet with four skull emojis:

Jameela Jamil
Twitter

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!

Star Wars Announces 'Endgame' for Emilia Clarke's Qi'ra

