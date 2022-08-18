Chris Evans Reacts to She-Hulk’s Naughty Steve Rogers Reveal

Chris Evans' Hilarious Response to She-Hulk Reveal

Warning - the rest of this article contains spoilers for She-Hulk Episode 1.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's post-credits scene finally confirmed Steve Rogers' virginity status, with Bruce Banner telling Jennifer Walters that he lost it "to a girl in 1943 on the USO tour."

Captain America star Chris Evans hilariously responded to this reveal on Twitter by tweeting three laughing emojis and a zipper-mouth one alongside the She-Hulk hashtag:

Twitter

As a response to the actor's reaction, Titania actress Jameela Jamil replied to Evans' tweet with four skull emojis:

Twitter

