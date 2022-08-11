Watch: Chris Evans’ Captain America Virginity Addressed In New She-Hulk Clip

After a big Multiversal adventure in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and a cosmic epic in Thor: Love and Thunder, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is set to bring the action back to the street-level. The upcoming MCU series is confirmed to feature several cameos from notable characters from the interconnected franchise, such as Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner, Tim Roth's Abomination, Benedict Wong as Wong, and Charlie Cox's Daredevil.

It is unknown if there will be many more unexpected appearances from other MCU heroes (and villains) in the series, but it's possible that there are still tons of surprises that have yet to be revealed. Aside from guest stars, Tatiana Maslany's titular hero is also confirmed to break the fourth wall in the series, meaning that references to the real world and in-universe jokes will certainly be unveiled.

Now, an unexpected reference to the MCU's Star-Spangled Avenger has emerged in a brand new clip from the series.

She-Hulk Features an Unexpected Captain America Reference

IMDB officially unveiled a new clip for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, showcasing a scene where Jennifer Walters is joking about Steve Rogers' virginity.

Marvel Studios

In the scene, Walters is insisting to Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner that Rogers was "pretty busy" after he was rescued from being frozen in ice, suggesting that he is not a virgin anymore. When Banner asked where Walters learned all of this, she casually mentioned that it was from "the history channel," thus making her cousin chuckle:

Marvel Studios

However, the conversation was cut short when a spaceship suddenly blasts Walters and Banner inside the car, sending them off the cliff:

Marvel Studios

The clip can be seen below:

Will Marvel Actually Reveal Captain America's Virginity Status?

It seems that Jennifer Walters is trying to find the answer to one of the longstanding questions from MCU fans, and it's fitting that she is bothering Bruce Banner about it. Clearly, Banner had a strong relationship with Steve Rogers, and his smirk throughout his conversation with his cousin could suggest that he knows something about his friend's virginity.

If Steve Rogers is not a virgin anymore, the true question is when he actually lost it. It's possible that the Star-Spangled hero lost it in-between the events of The Avengers and Captain America: The Winter Soldier, but this could be unlikely due to Natasha Romanoff's tease that Rogers hadn't kissed a girl since 1945 when they did during the latter movie.

Meanwhile, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, the writers behind the Captain America trilogy, had a different theory. The pair believed that Rogers lost his virginity during The First Avenger's USO tour, saying:

"I think he loses his virginity! Why do people think he's a virgin? I think if you look like that, and you're going city to city, and you're signing autographs the likes of the ladies he's signing autographs for, I've got to imagine that [he would have lost his virginity].”

There's also a chance that he lost it during the five-year gap in-between the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame or he ultimately gave it up to Peggy Carter once he went back in time at the end of the Infinity Saga.

Whatever the case, it's clear that this topic has been in the minds of not just MCU fans, but in-universe characters of the franchise as well. Hopefully, She-Hulk can answer this question before the series wraps its nine-episode run.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is set to premiere on Disney+ on Thursday, August 18.