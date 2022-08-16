Kevin Feige Confirmed Captain America's Virginity Status In the MCU

Marvel Studios is only days away from the release of its final Disney+ show of the year in She-Hulk: Hulk Attorney at Law, bringing Jennifer Walters into the spotlight for the first time in live action. But as the show inches closer to that premiere, its promotional tour has brought one name into the conversation in hilarious fashion: Captain America.

In one of She-Hulk's first official clips, Jen is driving with her cousin Bruce Banner and discussing his time working with Captain America after the original Avenger retired in the closing moments of Avengers: Endgame. In this scene, Jen is convinced that Steve was a virgin the entire time, having gone from one world-ending battle to another throughout his time in the MCU.

And according to the show's head writer, this scene was a major topic of discussion as the legend of Captain America continues to grow throughout the Multiverse Saga.

Kevin Feige Knows Captain America's Virginity Status

Marvel

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law head writer Jessica Gao spoke to Variety about the recently shared scene where Jennifer Walters discusses whether Captain America is a virgin.

Gao revealed that the writing team first pitched the idea by incorporating it into early drafts, and at one point had the joke as a running gag throughout the entire season:

"We just started putting it in scripts. There used to be a season-long runner where the thing that is constantly gnawing away at Jen is this question of whether or not Steve Rogers had ever had sex. You just regularly see her like googling it, talking about it. You got the sense that she was just constantly pestering people in her life, this question that was burning away at her soul. I can’t describe to you how thrilled and shocked I was that not only was Kevin on board with answering the question, that he supplied me with the canon answer."

While the head writer didn't quite reveal Captain America's virginity status, she did reveal that Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige confirmed the "canon answer" to her, which fans will soon be finding out with the premiere of She-Hulk:

"Yes, that is straight from Kevin’s golden mouth."

Speaking with Yahoo's Kevin Polowy, Gao also talked about how the idea first came about.

According to Gao, this was a moment that went through plenty of discussion in the writer's room, as she admitted it would "be just such a shame" for someone like Steve Rogers to never experience that kind of physical love:

"And that’s something a lot of us talked about in the writer’s room, I mean, it would be just such a shame that one of the greatest men ever with that hot ass could go to his grave having never felt the loving embrace of a woman."

Captain America - Virgin or Not Virgin?

Considering Captain America's long-standing place as one of the founding Avengers, both in the MCU and in the comics, it only makes sense that this question is so prevalent three years after his last appearance.

Over a year ago, longtime MCU screenwriters Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus were convinced that Rogers actually had his first time happen during his original USO tour in World War II. There's also his long-standing romance with Hayley Atwell's Peggy Carter to keep in mind, and there's no way to definitively confirm or deny what happened between them before Steve went into the ice.

No matter what the answer is to this age-old question, She-Hulk isn't afraid to tackle the hard-hitting inquiries, and Gao's quote only confirms how deep those mysteries run in the MCU. Tying things back to "America's ass" from Avengers: Endgame while looking at someone in Steve Rogers who is so good and true, Gao certainly has a hard time believing Captain America went without love for such a long time.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will begin streaming on Disney+ on Thursday, August 18.