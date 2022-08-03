Batgirl Movie Cancelled | Avengers 5 Director Announced | Fantastic Four Movie Details | Spider-Man: Freshman Year Canon Debunked | Comic-Con: Every MCU & DC Announcement | New Loki Season 2 Photos | Black Panther Disney+ Spin-off | Star Wars Fixes Plot Hole |

Marvel's Next Disney+ Show Won't Release on Wednesdays

She-Hulk Disney Plus
By Russ Milheim

She-Hulks Get Pushed One Day

According to Laughing Place, Tatiana Maslany's upcoming Marvel Studios Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will now be hitting the streaming service on Thursday, August 18, instead of Wednesday, August 17.

Thursday will also be the new weekly day for the show to release episodes. This was confirmed further by Marvel Studios on its official Twitter account, as seen below:

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!

