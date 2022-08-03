Marvel's Next Disney+ Show Won't Release on Wednesdays

She-Hulks Get Pushed One Day

According to Laughing Place, Tatiana Maslany's upcoming Marvel Studios Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will now be hitting the streaming service on Thursday, August 18, instead of Wednesday, August 17.

Thursday will also be the new weekly day for the show to release episodes. This was confirmed further by Marvel Studios on its official Twitter account, as seen below:

