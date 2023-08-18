Season 2 of Loki will break an annoying trend that has been going on in MCU Disney+ shows for years.

The next chapter in the story of Tom Hiddleston's Loki will begin on October 6 when Season 2 premieres on Disney+. It will be the first project within the MCU to be released since Secret Invasion, which didn't garner the praise from fans that many hoped it would.

A trailer and an official poster were already put out by Marvel Studios for the upcoming show, teasing just how much the concept of time will come into play yet again with the inclusion of Jonathan Majors' Victor Timely and Loki struggling with "time-slipping."

Loki Season 2's Weekly Release Schedule

When Season 2 of Loki was officially given a release date, it stopped an extremely annoying trend that began in the MCU when Loki Season 1 came out.

The release date for the first episode of Season 2 is on October 6, which is on a Friday, and the five subsequent installments will presumably also release on Fridays.

This is a major, but welcome, change from what has become the norm with MCU Disney+ shows, as the past seven have all released their respective episode on Wednesdays.

When Marvel Studios first started airing TV series on Disney+, they followed weekly Friday releases and felt more like events than just regular shows.

WandaVision in particular seemed just as big as any of the films in the MCU due to it coming out on the weekend and creating so much social media buzz on the first day each episode would air, and it would keep people talking about it throughout the weekend and the following week.

At the time it was coming out, many fans absolutely could not wait until Friday night because they knew they could get off of work or go home from school and watch the new episode of WandaVision without having to worry about doing something early the next morning.

It is also important to make an example of HBO's release strategy with its biggest successes. Shows such as Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon, Succession, and The Last of Us helped make those titles big events for their viewers.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier also had that "big fight feel" to it similar to WandaVision when its episodes would come out on Fridays, but when Season 1 of Loki came out and started the trend of debuting new episodes on Wednesdays, it took a lot of excitement out of those shows.

With the MCU going back to Friday releases for Loki Season 2, it also shows that Marvel Studios has confidence that the show can stand on its own and compete with theaters.

Films typically debut on either Thursday or Friday at the theater, so when episodes would come out on Wednesdays on Disney+ they were ultimately overshadowed by Marvel Studios' theatrical releases.

Will Fridays Bring up the Viewership for Loki?

As previously mentioned, Secret Invasion did not perform well for the MCU on any level.

Despite the fact that the finale is the lowest-rated MCU project on Rotten Tomatoes and that it is the first to have rotten scores from both critics and audiences, the show also saw a massive dip in viewership when compared to other Disney+ titles within the franchise.

Ms. Marvel also ran into the same problem in terms of viewership when it came out, and fans have to wonder if the Wednesday releases are part of the problem.

WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier boasted extremely impressive viewership numbers when they both initially came out, so the day of the week has to play some sort of role in a project's overall numbers.

With Loki Season 2 going back to the Friday release days, Loki already feels like an upgrade from what has recently been put out on Disney+ by Marvel Studios.

If the quality of this upcoming season is even close to that of the first, many fans will definitely be pleased with it overall.

Loki will be released exclusively on Disney+ on October 6.