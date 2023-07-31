New Loki Season 2 Trailer Highlights Jonathan Majors Amid His Controversy

The first trailer for Marvel Studios' upcoming Disney+ series, Loki Season 2, gave audiences a few new looks at Jonathan Majors' Kang character, despite ongoing legal issues.

Majors was arrested in New York on March 25 on charges of assault and harassment. Consequently, Majors faced professional repercussions: being removed from ad campaigns and movie roles and losing support from his management company and PR representation.

He had a brief three-minute appearance in a Manhattan courtroom on June 20. As a result, his domestic violence case has been scheduled for trial on Thursday, August 3.

A recent Rolling Stone article reported that Majors allegedly displayed controlling, manipulative behavior, and in some instances, physical abuse during relationships spanning a decade long.

Marvel recently decided to keep Majors in the documentary series, Assembled, for the behind-the-scenes look at Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. Majors is also credited alongside Owen Wilson and Ke Huy Quan, indicating his role may have been reduced from previous plans.

First Look at Jonathan Majors in Loki Season 2

Jonathan Majors is back as Kang (or Victor Timely) in new footage from Loki Season 2.

The scene shown is nothing new from what was previously teased in the Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania post-credits scene.

Disney+

Appearing at the 1:50 mark, Majors as Victor Timely is introduced by the character saying, "Make the hard choice."

Viewers can see Tom Hiddleston's Loki utter the same trembling words from the post-credits scene, "It's him."

Disney+

Gone in a flash, his machine shines bright with lightning, putting on display whatever it is Timely is showcasing. That's the last of Majors in the trailer.

Disney+

The full trailer can be seen below:

Will Kang Have a Reduced Role in Loki Season 2?

Disney has been quiet regarding Jonathan Majors' current legal situation. That is likely because Loki Season 2 had already been fully wrapped filming and in post-production when the arrest happened in March.

The court of public opinion may have already found Majors to be guilty, even if he never faces any further criminal charges.

However, Kang's presence in the upcoming season of Loki is an important one. Following the Conqueror's appearance in Quantumania, fans are wondering how the time-hopping villain will play into the great MCU.

After all, the fifth Avengers film is subtitled The Kang Dynasty, and his role was reportedly set to be expanded in the second season of Loki to at least three episodes. Will Jonathan Majors actually appear in three episodes of Loki Season 2?

The journey begins October 6 on Disney+.