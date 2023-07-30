New Loki Season 2 Poster Includes Costume from Ant-Man 3's Post-Credits

The Loki era of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has returned with a new bag of questions, theories, and mysteries.

With Loki Season 2 set to release on Disney+ on October 6, the Marvel faithful are ready to return to the series many consider the best in the MCU.

How will Loki deal with the knowledge of Kang back at the TVA? Will Kang play as big of a role as initially planned with the Jonathan Majors controversy? How will this new season follow the post-credits scene for Ant-Man and The Wasp Quantumania?

These are some of the questions fans are asking, and one of them may be answered with the new teaser poster for Loki Season 2.

Quantumania Post-Credits Costume in Loki Poster

Finally, fans have received the first Disney-released poster for Loki Season 2.

Marvel Studios

The poster highlights Tom Hiddleston's title character pacing around Miss Minutes with various costumes and speeds.

Marvel Studios

One of these Loki costumes matches the early-1900s outfit seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

Marvel Studios

This scene shows Loki and Mobius seemingly back on Earth (given the outfits) and in the crowd of a talk being given by one Victor Timely.

Timely is a 20th-century inventor played by Jonathan Majors. This seemingly confirms that this follows the Marvel Comics lore of Victor Timely being a pseudonym for Kang on Earth.

Marvel Studios

In the scene, Mobius seems unimpressed by Timely as Loki understands the weight of seeing a Kang Variant on Earth, knowing what he knows after the events of the Loki Season 1 finale.

The Hunt for Kang

The Quantumania post-credits scene, paired with the reference given on the teaser poster, points to a bit of a recon mission for Loki and Mobius as they seem to be tracking down different Variants of Kang the Conqueror.

Loki heard the story from He Who Remains, which mentions a 21st-century Earth scientist that discovers the existence of other universes and versions of himself. This is the first domino in a series of events that leads to the exposure of the Multiverse, the eventual Multiversal War, and the invention of the Time Variance Authority.

With this bowler hat-lead outfit from Loki, it seems like he is going back even further to investigate the origins of Kang on Earth. Since this outfit is just one of many seen on the poster, it implies that Loki will be making many stops along his journey to find the best path toward taking down Kang and preventing the impending Multiversal War.

Loki Fit of the Day

There are five unique outfits for Loki on this poster, with the two traditional Loki and TVA outfits (with and without the sportscoat) being used more than once. Along with the TVA sets and the early-1900s outfit are Loki's TVA prisoner scrubs and the original "Glorious Purpose" suit from The Avengers (2012), reindeer games and all.

If the bowler outfit from the Quantumania post-credits scene suggests that Loki is combing through time to find traces of Kang, this could mean that fans will once again be revisiting 2012 and the Battle of New York.

To take a different approach to what these different outfits could mean, Loki in his TVA prisoner outfit could be a follow-up to the Loki Season 1 post-credits scene where Mobius does not seem to recognize his newfound friend after Sylvie takes control of the Sacred Timeline.

And, of course, these could all be different Loki Laufeysons as Variants are forever in play when dealing with the Time Variance Authority. Miss Minutes being present on this poster could hint at even more TVA in Season 2.

The nod to the Quantumania post-credits scene brings about mixed feelings as it points to connectivity between the projects, which fans love. It also makes a third-party reference to the return of Jonathan Majors as Kang in Loki Season 2.

The Majors controversy came after Quantumania was released and Loki Season 2 was filmed, so audiences know Majors will play some sort of role. The importance of that role is what is up in the air as Marvel Studios and fans alike await the full details of this sensitive legal situation.

Regardless, on October 6, the God of Mischief will be back as the red brand brings back one of its most beloved IPs in the post-Infinity Saga age. No one is going to complain about more Tom Hiddleston.