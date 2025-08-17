2025 Batman Movie Confirms 3 Major DC Villains Will Appear

A trio of major DC supervillains will be utilized in a new form for an upcoming 2025 Batman movie. The Caped Crusader's place in the greater DCU is still something of a mystery; Matt Reeves' The Batman - Part II is still almost two years out, while DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn is still in the early stages of developing The Brave and the Bold. However, the hit DC hero is on his way back to screens soon, albeit through a unique story never told before.

2025's Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires (Batman Azteca: Choque de Imperios in Spanish) will feature three villains from Batman lore. First teased for fans during San Diego Comic-Con 2025, Aztec Batman will embrace a history-inspired take on the Dark Knight developed by Warner Bros. Animation and a Mexican animation studio called Ánima Estudios. Taking on a Batman coming from Aztec culture, the young hero will face his own unique variants of villains from the hero's rogues gallery.

Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires centers on Horacio García Rojas' Yohualli Coatl, a privileged young boy involved with the Aztecs' priesthood, before his father is killed. Spanish conquistadors invade his homeland and destroy his life, which leads to him embracing a Batman-inspired alter-ego and becoming a superhero for his people. Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires will debut on HBO Max on September 18. Ahead are the three villains Batman will face in this new movie:

Every Villain in 2025 Aztec Batman Movie

Two-Face / Hernán Cortés

Warner Bros.

The leading antagonist for HBO Max's new animated Batman will be Hernán Cortés, who takes on the persona of Two-Face for this universe. Inspired by real historical events, Cortés leads conquistadors to the Aztec land, hoping to conquer the area for his own Spanish people.

Following an encounter with this movie's take on Catwoman, the feline antihero slashes Cortés' face to shreds, making it red and bloody. Following this fight, he dons half of a helmet on the left side of his face to give him the Two-Face-style imagery usually associated with Harvey Dent in DC Comics. He is expected to pursue Batman and Catwoman with a vengeance as his soldiers push their influence and power over the new world.

Joker / Pedro de Alvarado

Warner Bros.

Playing a minor role in Aztec Batman is arguably the hero's most notable adversary, the Joker. This time, instead of Arthur Fleck or any of the other Joker aliases from the past (see more on the Joker legacy here), the villain will go under the name Pedro de Alvarado.

Using a look similar to the classic Joker (white painted face, red lips, and huge smile), Pedro offers his services to Hernán Cortés in the battle against the Aztecs. While specifics on his role are still unknown otherwise, he is sure to be in line to cause massive chaos and destruction as he lets his crazy side out against the young Yohualli Coatl and his people.

Poison Ivy / Forest Ivy

Warner Bros.

Completing Aztec Batman's trio of antagonists is Poison Ivy, best known recently for her leading role in DC's animated Harley Quinn series.

This new take on Poison Ivy has only been seen in small bits of footage from this movie, seemingly coming into play as a spirit or entity based in Aztec culture. Utilizing her well-known ability to connect with and control all plant life, she exerts her power over the Aztecs and seems to pose a dangerous threat to anybody in her path.