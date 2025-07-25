2025 Batman Movie Releases Its Gorgeous First Poster

Fans saw the first poster for a brand-new Batman movie slated for release in 2025. Caped Crusader content has been at a bit of a deficit over the last few years outside of Matt Reeves' The Batman, particularly with the character still early in development for James Gunn's new DCU. However, the hit DC superhero is now set to return to the spotlight in a new solo movie coming soon.

Warner Bros. shared the first posters for Batman Azteca: Choque de Imperios, translated to Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires in English, a new movie being released in 2025. This film is the product of a collaboration between Warner Bros. Animation and a Mexican animation studio called Ánima Estudios, centered on a new version of the Dark Knight. It will also move away from the classic Bruce Wayne take on Batman in favor of new heroes and villains.

Shared by WB Pictures México, fans get a look at a thrilling new poster for Batman Azteca: Choque de Imperios, highlighting a trio of thrilling characters featured in the story.

DC Studios

Leading the way is Horacio García Rojas' Yohualli Coatl, a privileged young boy involved with the Aztecs' priesthood. When his life is destroyed by Hernán Cortés and Spanish conquistadors, he develops his alter-ego as Batman to protect his home and family.

DC Studios

Bringing Batman's archnemesis into play, Omar Chaparro portrays Yoka/the Joker (who is also on his way to appearing in James Gunn's DCU). Known for being a strict priest, he is ordered by a god to engage in human sacrifices, which drives him to insanity.

DC Studios

Another classic Batman antagonist, Two-Face (played by Aaron Eckhart in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight) also comes into this movie in a new form. Depicted as Hernán Cortés, he hopes to conquer the native land, but he is famous for an injury that left him facially disfigured; he covers that injury with a metal mask.

DC Studios

The posters for Batman Azteca take inspiration from classic Batman lore and mix it with Aztec theming, showing this take on the Caped Crusader soaring through the air and attacking his enemies.

DC Studios

Fans can also get a good look at other prominent characters in this new movie, including an Aztec-inspired version of Poison Ivy.

DC Studios

Batman Azteca: Choque de Imperios centers on Yohualli Coatl, a young Aztec boy, after his father is murdered by Spanish invaders. He then embraces the masked "Batman" persona, encountering unique versions of the hero's classic rogues' gallery, like Two-Face and the Joker. Batman Azteca: Choque de Imperios will debut in theaters on September 18, 2025.

What To Expect From Batman in the Near Future

DC Studios

Along with this new animated Batman movie, which marks a new kind of adventure for Spanish and English-speaking viewers, Batman has a loaded future in upcoming DCU projects.

In the Elseworlds division, Matt Reeves is still hard at work on The Batman - Part II, with James Gunn still reviewing early scripts and working out the specifics of the story. While rumors have teased plenty of development troubles behind the scenes, fans are eager to see what Reeves does with Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight after the original 2022 movie became one of DC's biggest hits in recent years.

Possibly even further away is The Brave and the Bold, the first Caped Crusader movie in James Gunn's DCU, which is said to be directed by The Flash's Andy Muschietti. Although the story is said to focus on Damian and Bruce Wayne, along with the greater Bat-family, there has been no news on casting for any of the main heroes, and the story is still being kept firmly under wraps.

For now, Batman Azteca will help give fans something from the Dark Knight lore to enjoy, although the hero is far from done making his presence felt in the greater DC Universe.