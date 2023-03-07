The Batman 2 Gets Official Start Date Announcement

After The Batman - Part II was officially confirmed as part of James Gunn's Elseworlds slate in the DCU, the sequel's production start date was recently confirmed.

The Batman 2 looks to continue the epic story laid out in 2022's The Batman, which became a rousing success critically and financially for Warner Bros. Director Matt Reeves even shared his own excitement for the sequel upon its official announcement, teasing that fans are in for an "EPIC. CRIME. SAGA." on social media.

While the cast is still coming together alongside Bruce Wayne star Robert Pattinson, he'll at least have Andy Serkis back as his trusty butler Alfred, with fans still waiting to hear what terrifying new villains the Caped Crusader will face.

But with more than two full years remaining until The Batman 2 hits the big screen, anticipation is building to see when the cast and crew will reunite to make the film.

DC

The Batman executive producer Michael Uslan revealed in an Instagram post that The Batman - Part II is currently set to begin production in November, also sharing a promotional image from the first movie:

"'The Batman, Part 2' commences production 11/23!"

Instagram

A recent issue of Production Weekly reported that The Batman 2 would be filming at Warner Bros.' Levensden Studios, the same studio that was used for a number of scenes in the first movie.

This November production start date will mark just under two years until The Batman 2 comes to theaters on October 3, 2025.

This story is developing. Check back for updates!