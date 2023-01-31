Robert Pattinson’s Batman 2 Director Bluntly Reacts to Sequel Announcement

After seeing Robert Pattinson's The Batman - Part II officially confirmed to go into development under the new DC Universe (DCU) Elseworlds banner, director Matt Reeves shared his thoughts on the exciting announcement.

While DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran shared a massive new slate as part of the core DCU, which will go under the "Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters" banner, the pair allowed for other stories to be told in the Elseworlds category as well. This will open the door for movies and TV shows like The Batman 2 that take place in other universes to flourish and live on outside of the main timeline as the boundaries of DC storytelling are pushed.

With many concerned that Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson's efforts would be left by the wayside under the new DCU, Gunn and Safran made sure that this story will get its due time in the spotlight after winning at the box office and with critics.

Now, Reeves has offered his first reaction to the news, sharing what he looks forward to seeing as his world of Gotham is revisited in the next couple of years.

The Batman 2 Director Hypes Sequel Announcement

DC

The Batman director Matt Reeves took to Twitter to share his reaction to the announcement that his movie would continue into a sequel, which was recently titled The Batman - Part II.

Along with three bat emojis and a smiling emoji, Reeves only used three words to tease what's on the way with his second solo Batman outing featuring Robert Pattinson - "EPIC. CRIME. SAGA."

Collider also reported on the news, noting that The Batman 2 was looking at a 2025 release date before the official announcement came from DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran.

Gunn confined that Reeves is already hard at work on the sequel, which is being described as "a Batman Crime Saga" that also includes Colin Farrell's Penguin series on HBO Max:

“Matt is working on [The Batman sequel], which he thinks of as a Batman Crime Saga, which also includes [The Penguin] series, and it is its own thing. He’s hard at work on that. He came in and pitched us some amazing, really cool stuff the other day. So our plan is for that to continue.”

The official DC website celebrated the news, confirming that the movie will release on October 3, 2025.

Safran made it clear that this story isn't just an off-shoot or "stepchild" of the main DC Universe, noting the studio's full investment into seeing the sequel succeed:

"Also, 'The Batman’s' not a stepchild. It’s all under DC. We are fully invested in the success of 'The Batman' just like we are everything else."

Gunn added to those comments by noting that The Brave and the Bold, DC's Batman movie in the core DCU timeline, won't be coming out within the same six-month span as The Batman 2:

"Of course, everything’s going to be balanced so 'The Brave and the Bold' is not going to be coming out in the same six month period as 'The Batman.'"

This story is developing. Check back for updates!