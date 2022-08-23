Will Joker Appear In The Batman 2? New Report Puts Return In Question

The Batman had a successful theatrical run, earning more than $760 million at the global box office. This is on top of the positive reviews from fans and critics, with most of them praising the performance of Robert Pattinson's titular hero.

As a result of this success, talks about a sequel made headlines. Pattinson first revealed his hopes for a follow-up to be made, saying that he would love to explore a movie that has the "Court of Owls" in it. The Batman director Matt Reeves ultimately confirmed that he and Warner Bros. "have started talking about another movie," indicating that a sequel is in development.

If a sequel is being made, many have theorized that Barry Keoghan's Joker will be involved in some form. However, Reeves made it clear that there's no guarantee that "the Joker would be in the next movie."

Now, a new report has indicated the same news about Joker's comeback.

New Report Reveals Disappointing Joker Update

The Hollywood Reporter revealed new details about the sequel to Robert Pattinson's The Batman.

While the plot details are still being kept under wraps, the outlet noted that it's "not even clear" if it would feature Barry Keoghan's Joker. The character first appeared at the tail-end of the first movie while also being featured in an extended deleted scene.

THR also reported that Matt Tomlin is reteaming with The Batman director Matt Reeves to co-write the sequel. Tomlin worked on the first movie, with the writer coming in when third-act issues came to light. However, he didn't receive screenwriting credit.

Now, Tomlin's involvement in the sequel comes from the ground up, with the writing process yet to start. THR noted that it is expected to start "in the coming weeks."

Which Other Batman Villain Could Appear in the Sequel?

Joker's non-inclusion in the sequel makes sense since it would be similar to Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight where Heath Ledger's Joker served as the main villain. Still, it's possible that Barry Keoghan's DC villain could appear in some form in The Batman 2 to tease his future role in a potential third movie.

If the Joker appears in the sequel, the villain may end up having a role similar to what he did in the first film. A scene showing Joker forming an alliance with all the other villains that Batman placed in Arkham could be an exciting development since it could hint at these characters conspiring together to take down Robert Pattinson's DC vigilante.

Despite not having Joker as the main villain, there are many interesting Batman enemies that Matt Reeves and Matt Tomlin can choose from.

Pattinson might've already revealed the sequel's villain, sharing that he thinks the "Court of Owls is probably gonna be in the sequel." Meanwhile, Reeves opened up about the idea of including fantastical villains like Mr. Freeze in the sequel, admitting that a grounded take on the character "could be really powerful."

Pushing another villain at the forefront to take on Pattinson's Batman could be beneficial as it allows the Gotham hero to evolve before taking on a dangerous foe like Joker.

The Batman is available to purchase on all major digital platforms.