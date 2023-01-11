Robert Pattinson's Batman Sequel Gets Promising Update Amid DC Reboot

Matt Reeves, the director of 2022's hit The Batman, has commented on how the sequel is coming along on the heels of the big DC Studios shakeups.

As the fandom has already seen, the future of the DCU is far different than it was a year ago. Now, both James Gunn and Peter Safran are in charge of the newly formed DC Studios, and they seem to be running full speed into a soft reboot of the entire cinematic universe.

But what does that mean for elsewhere stories, such as The Joker? More importantly, what does the future hold for Matt Reeves and his vision of the Dark Knight?

Well, despite previous rumors claiming that Reeves’ vision is no more, a sequel to Robert Pattinson’s The Batman is still on the way.

To help ease the minds of fans across the world, the director himself has offered a promising update on where they’re at developing the highly anticipated second film.

In an interview with Comicbook.com, The Batman director Matt Reeves shared an update on the highly anticipated sequel.

The director revealed that both he and his partner "are deep in it," working on the script for The Batman 2:

“I mean, I can’t give an update on that in terms of specifics, except to tell you that we are hard at work on the script... My partner and I are deep in it and I’m excited about what we’re going to do.”

In a separate interview with Collider, Reeves, while not directly naming the DC sequel, teased that he is currently "working on a movie," one in which "[he's] really excited about:"

“I’m not going to answer that question, but we are working on a movie. I’ll put it to you that way... We’re deep in it and my partner and I are writing, Mattson [Tomlin] and I are writing, and it’s really exciting, and I’m really excited about what we’re doing.”

His partner, Mattson Tomlin, also worked with Reeves on The Batman’s script.

As a final note, Reeves gave a shoutout to Robert Pattinson, who he called "a special person and actor:"

“... really excited to be doing that with [Robert Pattinson] because I just think he’s such a special person and actor.”

The Future of Matt Reeves’ Batman

While it’s already been confirmed that Matt Reeves and his various The Batman projects are still happening, given how volatile the situation over Warner Bros. has been (Henry Cavill and Dwayne Johnson’s departure, alongside the cancelation of Wonder Woman 3), fans appreciate any kind of update.

Really, for Reeves, it’s a miracle he’s being allowed to continue his world. There are plenty of other projects that weren’t quite so lucky.

Even Colin Farrell’s Penguin HBO Max show is still going forward. Just last December, the project was casting someone to play Salvatore Maroni, indicating that the villainous origin story was safe from the chopping block.

There’s also the question of who will be the new Batman in the DCU. It’s unlikely that it’ll be Pattinson’s version of the Caped Crusader—so there seems like there’ll at least be two active Batman on the cinematic side of things.

But, usually, more Batman is never a bad thing.

The Batman is streaming on HBO Max, with its sequel set currently estimated to be released in 2025.