Robert Pattinson’s The Batman 2 Gains Unsurprising Cast Member

The Batman movie
By Klein Felt Posted:

The Batman - Part II casting klaxons have sounded, teasing that a familiar actor has joined the DC sequel. 

Alfred is Back in The Batman 2

Alfred Serkis
Warner Bros. Pictures

According to The Batman director Matt Reeves, Alfred actor Andy Serkis will reprise his DC role in the upcoming The Batman - Part II

The information was confirmed in a GQ interview (via The Hollywood Handle) with Serkis himself, with the interview noting that Reeves had told them Serkis would be back. 

The DC star does not have much lined up when it comes to on-screen acting these days, as he ventures into the world of producing and directing. Serkis said to GQ  that he "[doesn’t] have a burning desire to play [anyone]:”

“I don’t have a burning desire to play [anyone]. What I do want is to go back to the stage. That’s one thing I want to do for sure – and I’m terrified of it.”

Despite this, the actor will be back for The Batman 2.

