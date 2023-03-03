The Batman’s HBO Max Spin-off Starts Filming (Photo)

A new photo confirmed that filming is now underway for The Batman's first spin-off series.

Before Matt Reeves' The Batman starring Robert Pattinson even arrived in theaters, Warner Bros. announced spin-off shows for HBO Max, including The Penguin starring Colin Farrell.

Thanks to a new social media post, DCU fans now know that cameras are finally rolling on the next installment of Matt Reeves' Batman Universe.

Filming Underway For HBO Max's The Penguin

HBO Max

Production designer Kalina Ivanov posted a behind-the-scenes photo to Instagram, confirming that filming for The Penguin has begun.

Ivanov's caption reads as follows:

"The first day of shooting THE PENGUIN is in the can. Only the compass can tell us in what Gotham direction we’re going. My lips are sealed…#thepenguin #filmmaking #hbomax #productiondesign"

Instagram

While Ivanov may be hesitant to reveal "what Gotham direction" The Penguin is going, series star Colin Farrell has already offered a few clues.

In a prior interview, the Oswald Cobblepot actor confirmed that "The Penguin is dark" and the scripts he's read thus far are "without [a] shadow of a doubt, extraordinary."

Fans also know the HBO Max spin-off is also set a week after the events of The Batman and is expected to set up The Batman 2.

The Batman Universe Expands

From all accounts, it sounds as if Colin Farrell's Batman series is shaping up to be required viewing for fans of this DC Elseworlds narrative.

In addition, the fact principal photography is underway for The Penguin suggests that the HBO Max show will likely drop sometime in 2024.

At the moment, the only DC project with a 2024 release date is Joker: Folie à Deux.

Regardless of whether The Penguin will have additional company next year or not, this timing will the spin-off ample time to breathe on its own while also building anticipation for The Batman 2's 2025 release.

The Batman 2 arrives in theaters on October 3, 2025.