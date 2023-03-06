First Look at Colin Farrell’s Batman Return In HBO Max Spin-off Show (Photos)

New on-set photos revealed Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot while shooting The Penguin for HBO Max.

While prior social media posts already confirmed that filming was underway, this is the first time Farrell has been spotted on-set as Penguin.

In 2022's The Batman, Farrell was unrecognizable in the role courtesy of prosthetics; now, these new photos revealed his character's design for the anticipated spin-off.

The Return of Colin Farrell's Batman Villain

Colin Farrell was spotted in full makeup and costume on the New York set of The Penguin for HBO Max.

This upcoming series is a spin-off of Matt Reeves' The Batman with Farrell reprising his role as the nefarious Penguin.

Just like in the Robert Pattinson-led film, Farrell's appearance is completely transformed due to truly fantastic makeup and prosthetic work.

However, his character does appear to be heavier in The Penguin than he was in the 2022 film.

The following is an image of Farrell in The Batman for comparison:

Warner Bros.

It's also worth noting that he's sporting a new purple jacket, a likely nod to earlier versions of his character's persona.

When Will The Penguin Land on HBO Max?

While The Batman 2 is set to expected to premiere in October 2025, this DC Elseworlds story has yet to receive a release date.

However, now that cameras are rolling, it looks like The Penguin will arrive on HBO Max in 2024 and further expand Matt Reeves' Batman universe ahead of his Robert Pattinson sequel.

At the moment, it's unclear why Farrell's Cobblepot appears slightly different than he did in the 2022 film and whether his appearance will remain that way in the series.

As for what DCU fans can expect in terms of The Penguin's plot, it sounds like the show will be required viewing due to its connective nature.

According to Farrell, the series takes place a week after The Batman ends and lays the groundwork for The Batman 2.

The Batman 2 arrives in theaters on October 3, 2025.