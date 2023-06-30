Robert Pattinson's The Batman 2 Gets Exciting Update from Director

As The Batman - Part II looks to move further into development for the DCU, director Matt Reeves updated fans with some exciting personnel news.

Becoming one of a trio of movies being developed under the new Elseworlds slate coming from DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran, The Batman 2 now has its chance to continue a thrilling story under Reeves' watch.

Gunn even noted that the film is "coming out as early as it possibly can" with its release coming in late 2025, giving Reeves all the time he needs to "make it as great as possible" while also not pushing the sequel too far out in the future.

DC

Speaking with Roger Deakins and James Deakins on the Team Deakins podcast, The Batman - Part II director Matt Reeves shared that Greig Frasier will serve as the cinematographer for the DCU Elseworlds sequel.

Frasier also held the position of director of photography on Matt Reeves' first The Batman movie which arrived in 2022, and his visual work was praised by fans and critics alike.

Additional credits on his resume include work on Dune, Dune: Part Two, three episodes of The Mandalorian, and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

When Will The Batman 2 Production Move Forward?

With The Batman 2 quickly assembling its cast of characters, including Alfred Pennyworth star Andy Serkis, this development shows just how far along Matt Reeves is in getting his next DC movie ready to go.

With a couple of major villains set to return and casting in the early process for a couple of new faces, this sequel is quickly building anticipation, especially after the original was one of Warner Bros.' top earners at the box office in 2022 with a $771 million return.

The big question now is whether this movie will be able to keep on track with its production schedule when taking the ongoing writers strike into account, which is causing delays across the entire entertainment landscape.

But with The Batman's Arkham Asylum spin-off confirmed to still be moving forward with development as well, optimism is building that The Batman 2's production will go smoothly in the near future.

The Batman - Part II is currently set to hit theaters on October 3, 2025.