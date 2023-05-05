Striking Writers Act to Shut Down Marvel Studios Production

Striking writers took aim at a Marvel Studios production during their picketing efforts.

For those unaware, the Writer’s Guild of America (WGA) is on strike right now due to negotiations falling through for payment agreements for writers in the film & television industry. What this means is that not a single unionized writer (which is the majority of them) can put pen to paper for any project.

Their goal is simple: get studios to agree to pay writers a liveable wage and provide those talented artists fair compensation.

Now those picketing for the cause have set their sights on an upcoming Disney+ series which is rolling cameras.

Picketing Marvel Studios' Wonder Man

Marvel

Writer Alex Blagg shared on Twitter that he was alongside various other WGA members picketing the filming location of a Marvel Studios Disney+ series.

That show is Wonder Man, which stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Ben Kingsley. The project doesn’t have an official release date, but it‘s been rolling cameras for a couple of months now.

Among the crowd fighting for an increase in wages and fair compensation were journalist Hasan Piker and comedian Adam Conover.

Conover noted that if they were successful in “[shutting] this shoot down,” Disney could “lose a couple hundred thousand bucks:”

”If we shut this shoot down, Disney is going to lose a couple hundred thousand bucks. The more of these we shut down the sooner the strike ends.”

As Conover also mentioned, there are innocent workers simply doing their job on set, and that sucks for them—they’re likely going to get yelled at by their higher-ups. However, the cause is an important one, so the duo clearly feels these inconveniences are a necessity.

Necessarily Marvel Studios Disruptions

While it might be less than desirable for fans to have to wait a little longer for some projects, the cause being fought for here is an important one.

Sets like Wonder Man are already facing plenty of pressure as is. The common practice of providing rewrites and adjustments on set is impossible right now—and it's no doubt causing its own slew of problems.

Hopefully, the more troublesome these issues get, the quicker the two sides will come to an agreement.

Picketing or no picketing, Wonder Man won’t be the only project from Marvel Studios that get affected. It wouldn’t be surprising if the likes of Captain America: New World Order or Agatha: Coven of Chaos need to temporarily stop rolling cameras due to no writers.

Other big names like Thunderbolts or Blade could even see their start dates pushed, seeing as no further adjustments to the shooting scripts can be made until the strike is over.

Hopefully, the WGA wins the battle sooner rather than later.