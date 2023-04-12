First Look at Iron Man 3 Star’s Return In MCU Wonder Man (Set Photos)

New set photos have emerged from Marvel Studios' Wonder Man production, showcasing a new look at Iron Man 3 and Shang-Chi star Ben Kingsley's return to the MCU.

Funny enough, despite Wonder Man actively filming, Marvel themselves have not yet acknowledged its existence. It's similar to when the studio wouldn't confirm Black Widow as one of its upcoming films despite it having already been deep in production.

While fans wait for more official updates about the upcoming MCU series, new set photos can give audiences a new glimpse of what's to come.

Trevor Slattery is Back in Wonder Man

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios' Wonder Man started production in Los Angeles, and some new set photos show Iron Man 3's Ben Kingsley back as Trevor Slattery.

The images don't reveal all too much, but they do see Slattery dressed up, looking quite dapper. Perhaps he's gotten a role of a lifetime?

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.