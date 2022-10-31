Marvel Studios Casts Aquaman Star as Newest MCU Superhero Wonder Man

Marvel Studios is about to bring yet another new hero into his own Disney+ series with the recently-confirmed Wonder Man project as the studio dives into its search to find the leading actor to play Simon Williams.

Wonder Man has been on the table for the MCU since Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 in 2017, for which James Gunn actually cast Nathan Fillion in the role before his material was cut from the film. Since that time, Shang-Chi and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty director Destin Daniel Cretton has joined the new entry as its director, with Shang-Chi and Iron Man 3 star Ben Kingsley also set to reprise his role as Trevor Slattery in the series.

Kingsley has since shared his thoughts on coming back for a third MCU entry, expressing the feeling that his responsibility is to "constantly surprise and refresh" with regard to his appearance in the show.

But now, with Trevor Slattery in tow, the big question is who exactly will take on the leading role of Simon Williams? Well, Marvel appears to be looking at a major DC star as he leaves his role from the Aquaman franchise in the past.

Aquaman Star to Head Marvel Disney+ Show

Deadline revealed that Marvel has cast Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as the lead in the upcoming Wonder Man series on Disney+. The show will feature Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton as an executive producer and director while Hawkeye co-producer Andrew Guest will serve as head writer.

This marks Abdul-Mateen's first outing with Marvel Studios after playing the villainous Black Manta in 2018's Aquaman and 2023's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!