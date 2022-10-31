Avengers 5 Director Will Surprisingly Direct Another MCU Project Before Kang Dynasty

After finding success directing Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Destin Daniel Cretton has seemingly added another MCU project to his schedule before he takes on Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Cretton is quickly becoming one of the hottest names in the MCU stable, as he is tapped to take part in the upcoming Wonder Man series on Disney+. Wonder Man was announced back in June, with Cretton originally tapped to serve as executive producer/showrunner on the "Hollywood satire" for Marvel Studios.

Now, more information on the project has started to trickle out, as Aquaman star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is cast in the leading role, and Iron Man 3 star Ben Kingsley reprising his Marvel role as Trevor Slattery in the series.

But another announcement on the series has trickled out, revealing that the man behind the upcoming Avengers: The Kang Dynasty will be getting behind the camera yet again for Wonder Man.

From Wonder Man to Kang Dynasty

Marvel

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter (THR), the director of the upcoming Avengers: The Kang Dynasty film, Destin Daniel Cretton, will also direct at least one episode of Wonder Man on Disney+.

THR notes that along with Cretton's executive producer duties on the series, he will be one of the directors working on the project.

Variety noted that this comes as Cretton already has Avengers: The Kang Dynasty in the works, along with the reported Shang-Chi sequel that he will almost surely be a part of in some capacity.

Nothing has been confirmed on the Shang-Chi 2 front, but the film has been heavily rumored with a supposed release date being eyed up by Marvel Studios.

Is Destin Daniel Cretton Marvel Studio's New Go-To Guy?

After just one film under his belt in the MCU thus far, Marvel is putting a lot of stock into Destin Daniel Cretton. Not only is the studio entrusting the director to take on the next Avengers film and a potential sequel to his Marvel Studios debut, but now they are also throwing Wonder Man into the mix as the titular hero takes on the world of Hollywood.

Kevin Feige and co. must see something in Cretton and are taking full advantage of the young director's talent. Not to say he is the second coming of the Russo brothers (names that keep getting thrown around for an MCU return), but he is quickly building up quite the super-powered resume.

It does make one think though, when will it be too much for the director? There are only so many hours in the day, and surely Cretton is nearing capacity for things he can have on the go at once.

But timing will be the saving grace in the situation. If the rumors are true and Wonder Man starts to shoot sometime next year, then that will be plenty of time for the director to get his ducks in a row for Avengers 5, and, potentially, Shang-Chi 2.

Right now there is no confirmed timetable for Wonder Man's release, but things seem to be moving quickly which means fans could see the Disney+ series sooner rather than later.