Avengers: Secret Wars Will Reportedly Film Differently Than Endgame

Avengers: Secret Wars Gets Director Update

According to Deadline's Justin Kroll, Marvel Studios is planning for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' Destin Daniel Cretton to direct Avengers: The Kang Dynasty before another director takes the reins for Avengers: Secret Wars​​​​​​.

The Hollywood Reporter recently revealed Destin Daniel Cretton will take the lead for The Kang Dynasty but offered no mention of Secret Wars. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige confirmed at San Diego Comic-Con that the Russo Brothers are not associated with Secret Wars, despite their previously shared interest.

Developing...