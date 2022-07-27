Comic-Con: Every MCU & DC Announcement | New Loki Season 2 Photos | Black Panther Disney+ Spin-off | Star Wars Fixes Plot Hole | MCU Producer on 'Woke' Criticism | Batgirl Movie Delayed | Iron Fist Future Doubtful | Tom Holland's Spider-Man 4 Contract | Jessica Jones Title Changed | Kingpin's Future Rumors | Chris Pratt's Marvel Departure | Tom Hiddleston Expecting Baby | MCU Ironheart First Look | Thor 4 Post-Credits Scenes | Blade Suffers Delay |

Avengers: Secret Wars Will Reportedly Film Differently Than Endgame

Avengers Endgame and Avengers Secret Wars
By Sam Hargrave

Avengers: Secret Wars Gets Director Update

Avengers Kang Dynasty
Marvel

According to Deadline's Justin Kroll, Marvel Studios is planning for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' Destin Daniel Cretton to direct Avengers: The Kang Dynasty before another director takes the reins for Avengers: Secret Wars​​​​​​.

The Hollywood Reporter recently revealed Destin Daniel Cretton will take the lead for The Kang Dynasty but offered no mention of Secret Wars. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige confirmed at San Diego Comic-Con that the Russo Brothers are not associated with Secret Wars, despite their previously shared interest.

Developing...

RELATED ARTICLES

READ MORE ABOUT

LATEST NEWS

MCU: Taron Egerton Sets the Record Straight on Wolverine Rumors
Spider-Verse 2 Merch Spoils Another New Spider-Man In the Sequel
Brie Larson Reacts to Avengers: Kang Dynasty News
Ms. Marvel Star Argues With Fans Using Burner Reddit Account

TRENDING

Disney Teases ‘Exciting’ New MCU Heroes In Marvel’s Thunderbolts Movie
New LEGO Set Might've Revealed the MCU's Next Black Panther (Photos)
Why Chris Evans & Robert Downey Jr. Will Appear In Avengers: Secret Wars (Theory)
First Ant-Man 3 Trailer Footage Released at Comic-Con
New She-Hulk Photos Reveal Surprising Change to MCU Hero's Origin Story