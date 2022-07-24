Comic-Con: MCU and DC Announcements & Schedule | New Loki Season 2 Photos | Black Panther Disney+ Spin-off | Star Wars Fixes Plot Hole | MCU Producer on 'Woke' Criticism | Batgirl Movie Delayed | Iron Fist Future Doubtful | Tom Holland's Spider-Man 4 Contract | Jessica Jones Title Changed | Kingpin's Future Rumors | Chris Pratt's Marvel Departure | Tom Hiddleston Expecting Baby | MCU Ironheart First Look | Thor 4 Post-Credits Scenes | Blade Suffers Delay |

New Avengers Movies Revealed: Kang Dynasty & Secret Wars Dates Announced

By Klein Felt

While fans have enjoyed their time (at least for the most part) cruising through the MCU's Phase 4, Marvel Studio's most recent ventures have left some wondering where it is all going. After the highs of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, a section of fans have been asking when the next team-up will be

The idea of a Secret Wars project has been on the table for some time, with veteran MCU directors the Russo Brothers even saying they would love to be brought on to helm the project. But no confirmation as to if that movie would even happen has been officially made by Marvel.

The studio also seems to be setting up Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror as the next Thanos-level threat for the franchise, but again, there have been no definitive statements made on the matter by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige or any of the MCU brass.

Well, after years of waiting, it seems that fans not only know the titles of one but two of the next Avengers films, and they involve some familiar names. 

The Kang Dynasty & Secret Wars Revealed

As a part of the Marvel Studios San Diego Comic-Con Hall H panel, the super-powered giant revealed the names for both Avengers 5 and 6. The two films were unveiled to be titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Kang Dynasty is set to release first on May 2, 2025. 

Avengers the Kang Dynasty
Marvel Studios

And Secret Wars will follow things up by being released on November 7, 2025.

Avengers Secret Wars
Marvel Studios

No other major details were given, but both of these names were a part of a trademark leak that made its way online just over 24 hours before the official announcement. 

Two Avengers Movies in One Year

No, this is not a joke. Marvel Studios announced that there will be two Avengers films in the same year. Sure, those dates can move at any given time, but for the moment, Fantastic FourKang Dynasty, and Secret Wars are set to hit theaters within 12 months of each other. 

While Marvel has released two Avenger-centric films in close succession in Infinity War and Endgame, the studio has never done anything of this magnitude. 

Taking a look at these titles, it's easy to see where things are going in the MCU. Kang is set to be a big part of the franchise with an appearance confirmed in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and, he will assumedly show up in Loki season 2 as well. So centering an Avengers movie (or two) on the villain makes total sense. 

Then Secret Wars serves as the obvious culmination of this era of MCU storytelling. The ultimate movie multiverse will meet the ultimate comic book multiverse storyline. After The Infinity Saga, the Secret Wars story felt like a natural next step for Marvel Studios to take. 

Now, all fans can do is wait, as both films are not set to debut for another three years.

