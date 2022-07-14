MCU Director Reveals How Avengers 5 Could Be 'Bigger' Than Endgame

Avengers: Endgame was a once-in-a-lifetime event—the culmination of over ten years of storytelling. It’s quite a feat that it was ever made in the first place, no less being a quality project. All of its success is due to the Russo Brothers and their work in the MCU. Ever since the directing pair left, many have been hoping they’d make their return sooner rather than later.

It’s probably not surprising to hear how every time either are in an interview, the topic of Marvel Studios and their potential return comes up. Recently, the duo once again noted how "[they’re] always open to it [and] we love those guys, we love everyone over there."

In the past, the two have specifically said how they love the Marvel comics storyline of Secret Wars and, if given a chance, they’d bring it to the screen.

Now, the duo has offered up some new words as to how Avengers 5 might end up being bigger than Endgame.

Avengers 5 Could Be Bigger Than Ever

In an interview with Deadline, the Russo Brothers talked about how an eventual Secret Wars for Avengers 5 could end up being bigger than their last project with Marvel Studios, Avengers: Endgame.

Joe Russo noted how a Secret Wars adaptation "would be bigger than Infinity War and Endgame" and "incredibly ambitious:"

"Our love for Marvel is based on the books that we read as kids and the books that we fell in love with. The one series that we adored growing up was Secret Wars. It's incredibly ambitious, it would be bigger than Infinity War and Endgame, but it's a massive undertaking. And, you know, those two movies were very hard to make. So, trying to imagine making another two movies even bigger than those two—we're going to have to sleep on it."

How Russo Brothers Could Bring Secret Wars to the MCU

When many people think of Secret Wars these days, their minds quickly go to the 2015 version of the storyline where the Multiverse completely collapsed. Based on the Russo Brothers’ words, they seem focused on the older versions—which were basically just a lot of one-on-one battles between various superheroes.

Given the current Multiverse focus of the MCU right now, it would probably be difficult to completely avoid Jonathan Hickman’s take on the series—in fact, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness mentioned Incursions for the first time, which directly ties into those events. Those Incursions go on to basically end all existence—leading to Doctor Doom creating his own patched-together world out of what remains.

So, it might be easy to see how the story could be bigger than Avengers: Endgame. Though, knowing Marvel, when Secret Wars finally happens in the eventual Avengers 5, bits and pieces of all three original comic storylines will likely end up in the final product.

With how specific the Russos are about mentioning two movies, it certainly reads as if they are speaking in more than just hypotheticals when it comes to making a Secret Wars adaptation. No matter which version ends up on the screen, they’ll likely need more than one film to tell those stories—even two might not be enough.

While the duo has always talked about their next MCU project uncommittedly, it feels almost certain they will be back at some point. Seeing how well they did with Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, many fans will likely be crossing their fingers that the Russos’ return is made official.

The MCU’s current theatrical project, Thor: Love and Thunder, can be seen in theaters worldwide.