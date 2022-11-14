Kevin Feige's Insane Avengers 6 Plan Revealed by New Rumor

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has been rumored to have insane plans to make Avengers: Secret Wars even bigger than Avengers: Endgame.

After over a decade of build-up, Infinity War and Endgame culminated the Infinity Saga with the ultimate crossover event unlike any other. But, as the MCU story continues into the Multiverse Saga, this has left Marvel Studios with the tough task of matching that financial and critical acclaim with Avengers 5 and 6.

The Avengers will first re-unite for 2025's The Kang Dynasty, but their return just one year later for 2026's Secret Wars has already been confirmed. With these events bringing five years of Multiversal storytelling to a close, fans have been wildly speculating which Marvel fan favorites could appear.

Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo has previously hinted that while the last two Avengers movies will be "hard to top," Secret Wars will still "go out with a big bang." The Russo Brothers also commented on the task of matching their past success, adding how the next storyline could be even bigger and more ambitious.

Avengers: Secret Wars Reportedly Planning Portals 2.0

Marvel

According to a new rumor shared by Heavy Spoilers, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige is planning for Avengers: Secret Wars to be the biggest movie of all time with more major characters than even Avengers: Endgame.

The MCU boss is reportedly gunning for Secret Wars to feature almost all the major characters from current and past franchises in some capacity. Feige allegedly even wants to recreate Endgame's Portals moment but without the limit of just MCU characters, this time bringing together multiple Marvel franchises from across the Multiverse (X-Men, Fantastic Four, etc.).

How Secret Wars Will Top Avengers: Endgame

Although Endgame focused on a smaller cast than Infinity War most of the way, that scale was certainly made up for with the Battle for Earth as almost every major hero of the Infinity Saga returned to face Thanos. And clearly, the aspirations are there to match the grandness and memorability of this moment in Secret Wars.

By the time the next Avengers blockbusters roll around, Marvel Studios will have already brought back the FoxVerse's Deadpool, Wolverine, and Professor X, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Men, and potentially even 2005's Fantastic Four based on a recent Deadpool 3 rumor.

So, any of those characters have a high chance of making another comeback for Avengers 6. But Feige seems to have aspirations even beyond that to bring back more fan favorites based on this rumor, which could lead to one of the biggest on-screen battles ever against Kang the Conqueror.

Granted, Marvel Studios will, unfortunately, be able to secure every actor or character fans may be hoping for due to conflicts or a lack of interest. Although that doesn't mean there won't be plenty of cameos and surprise appearances from legacy Marvel actors and departed MCU stars to fill out the Variant hero roster.

Avengers: Secret Wars hits theaters on May 1, 2026.