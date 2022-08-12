Avengers 5 Kang Dynasty Cast: Every MCU Character Likely to Appear

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars will offer a climax to the ongoing Multiverse Saga in a similar manner to how Infinity War and Endgame concluded Marvel Studios' first collection of films. With so many heroes still lingering from the last saga and countless new ones arriving with every new project, many are wondering who will show up in the next Avengers flick.

Already in Phase 4 alone, fans have been introduced to several new heroes and teams, reunited with a few familiar faces, and replaced characters in existing mantles. There's no doubt the cast of the next two Avengers blockbusters will be stacked as Earth's Mightiest Heroes require all the help they can get to defeat Jonathon Majors' Kang the Conqueror.

With the two-part epic being a story that revolves around the Multiverse and Variants, the possibilities for who could show up are endless. Even dead characters are far from off the table thanks to alternate timeline shenanigans. But who is the most likely to be back for The Kang Dynasty?

Most Likely

Jonathan Majors - Kang the Conqueror

Kang the Conqueror has long been teased as the big bad of the Multiverse Saga and The Kang Dynasty clearly cements that. Fans have already met one Variant in Loki and will soon meet another in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania which may offer more hints toward his mission in the next Avengers blockbuster. But will he survive to antagonize again in Secret Wars?

Anthony Mackie - Sam Wilson's Captain America

Just as Steve Rogers once was, Sam Wilson will soon be at the forefront of the MCU as he takes up a bigger role within The Avengers moving forward. It remains to be seen whether Wilson will serve as the next leader of Earth's Mightiest Heroes, but he undoubtedly should have one of the largest roles in The Kang Dynasty after fully embracing the Captain America mantle in New World Order.

Brie Larson - Captain Marvel

Brie Larson's Captain Marvel sits among the most powerful heroes in the MCU, as she proved in the fight against Thanos in Avengers: Endgame. The Kree hero will probably be part of the MCU's Big Three heroes moving forward, making an appearance in The Kang Dynasty almost certain​​.

Simu Liu - Shang-Chi

Simu Liu's Shang-Chi proved to be a popular addition to the MCU when he debuted in his 2021 solo outing. After being introduced to Avengers like Captain Marvel and Hulk in his post-credits scene, the martial arts expert will undoubtedly have an important part to play in the next major crossover. The director of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Destin Daniel Cretton, is even set to helm The Kang Dynasty, so there's no doubt he will want to offer a major role to his first MCU hero.

Letitia Wright - Shuri

The Black Panther will no doubt be a major player in the MCU moving forward, and all the evidence looks to be indicating Shuri will succeed T'Challa in that mantle. Even if she loses out on the mantle to another Wakandan, Shuri will surely be present as one of the smartest people in the Marvel universe and a key player in Wakanda.

Benedict Cumberbatch - Doctor Strange

Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange has essentially replaced Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man as the leading man of the MCU. After appearances in both Multiverse of Madness and Spider-Man: No Way Home, Strange is the expert on all things Multiverse, and his expertise will no doubt be invaluable to the Avengers.

Charlize Theron - Clea

Multiverse of Madness introduced audiences to Charlize Theron's Clea, a powerful sorceress and potential love interest for Doctor Strange. With the niece of Dormammu having been the one to alert Strange to an Incursion he has caused, she may have a role to play in The Kang Dynasty ahead of Secret Wars, an event all about said Incursions.

Benedict Wong- Wong

Almost nobody could have guessed after Doctor Strange that Wong would have the most appearances in Phase 4, right? After She-Hulk, the sorcerer will be sitting at four Phase 4 appearances, which look to be setting him up as the Nick Fury of the supernatural side of things. With that many appearances under the belt of the Multiverse expert, it would be a shame if he missed out on the two-part culmination of it all to give Wong his fifth and sixth Phase 4 roles.

Xochitl Gomez- America Chavez

Doctor Strange 2 established another character with close connections to the Multiverse: America Chavez. With her powers giving her the ability for Multiversal travel, Strange may bring her along for the ride to assist the Avengers, particularly now that she'll have learned some magic at Kamar-Taj.

Tom Hiddleston - Loki

Loki's finale saw the God of Mischief and his Variant Sylvie being responsible for the unraveling of the Multiverse, which may open the doors to his appearance in The Kang Dynasty. Particularly since the famous conqueror has also proven central to Loki; after two seasons of his Disney+ series, Tom Hiddleston's redeemed Asgardian may be the expert the Avengers need. Having now had his most significant redemption arc to date, it would be intriguing to see how he interacts with his former Avenging foes as a more heroic figure.

Sophia Di Martino - Sylvie

Just as Nebula ended up being unexpectedly integral to Infinity War and Endgame due to her connection to Thanos, Sylvie could be just as integral to The Kang Dynasty thanks to the role she played in opening up the Multiverse. But there's no doubt the Loki Variant wouldn't exactly be popular with her fellow MCU characters after she was almost single-handedly responsible for the chaos unfolding. When Sylvie was last seen, she was murdering He Who Remains - a Kang Variant - who told her he will "see [her] soon," setting up further interactions in Loki Season 2 and beyond.

Chris Hemsworth - Thor

Chris Hemsworth has had one of the longest MCU careers, and his journey is clearly still in full swing after Love and Thunder. The Australian actor has reaffirmed his commitment to sticking around in the MCU, meaning he will probably be in The Kang Dynasty to re-team with the Avengers as one of the last original heroes left.

India Hemsworth - Love

Following Thor 4, the God of Thunder now travels the galaxy with Gorr's resurrected daughter, Love, played by India Hemsworth. With the father-daughter duo taking on evil together, they will undoubtedly be inseparable in the MCU going forward, which may lead to Love having a minor part to play in The Kang Dynasty alongside Thor.

Paul Rudd - Ant-Man

Ant-Man and his Quantum Realm expertise played a surprisingly important role in Avengers: Endgame, and he will soon lead his next adventure in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. With the shrinking sequel set to feature Kang, who will be the villain of The Kang Dynasty, Ant-Man could slot in with ease, unless he doesn't make it out alive of his third solo flick.

Evangeline Lilly - Wasp

Where there's an Ant-Man, there's a Wasp, meaning the chances of Evangeline Lilly returning for The Kang Dynasty largely depends on whether Paul Rudd does. Both characters were two of the founding Avengers in Marvel Comics - perhaps they may be more important to this new era of the team than they were in the first. Once again, it all depends on whether she can survive her encounter with Kang in Quantumania​​​​​​.

Likely

Tom Holland - Spider-Man

Due to the complicated rights issues with Sony, Tom Holland's Spider-Man doesn't get to crossover into the MCU often, but he will likely be present for an event on this scale. However, legal complications with Sony and the fact that all memory of Peter Parker has been erased from the MCU could make his return difficult. Secret Wars was famously the event that debuted the wall-crawler's black suit, so if he does appear there may be some set-up for that wardrobe change in The Kang Dynasty, particularly after No Way Home saw a Symbiote crawling into the MCU.

The Fantastic Four

After years of waiting, the Fantastic Four will soon join the MCU with their own blockbuster reboot, and their latest flick is poised to open Phase 6 just before The Kang Dynasty. Reed Richards and Doctor Doom also have a key role to play in the original Secret Wars story, while Mr. Fantastic is also a distant ancestor of Kang in the comics, offering up the potential for some interesting dynamics between him and the villain.

Mark Ruffalo - Hulk

Much like Thor, there's no telling where the MCU will be taking Bruce Banner, aka Hulk, after She-Hulk. The Avenger was last seen in the Shang-Chi post-credits scene, offering his consultation regarding the origin of the Ten Rings. Whether it's as the gamma-green monster or the smartest man in the MCU, Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner is a safe bet for The Kang Dynasty​​​​​​.

Jeremy Renner - Hawkeye

By all accounts, Hawkeye, at least as we know him, appears to have been retired from the MCU. As his Disney+ show opened, the archer had already said farewell to his heroic lifestyle, and by the end of the series, the torch and mantle had been passed to Kate Bishop, indicating a potential step back from the universe for Jeremy Renner. But as one of the few original heroes left, his inclusion is a natural one, even if it is just to close out his story.

Hailee Steinfeld - Kate Bishop

Speaking of Kate Bishop, she stands a slightly higher chance of appearing in The Kang Dynasty. Unlike Clint, Kate is expected to remain active as a hero in the MCU, although her future is expected to be with the Young Avengers, as opposed to the main team. Either way, Hailee Steinfeld was an instant fan favorite in Hawkeye which may place her to play a role in The Kang Dynasty as part of the next generation of heroes.

Florence Pugh - Yelena Belova

The MCU looks to be setting up Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova to become the next Black Widow, potentially indicating she may one day be an Avenger. Yelena still has a long way to go before she has been completely redeemed, as she was last seen trying to kill Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye, but perhaps she will show up before the next Avengers blockbuster to continue her redemption.

Sebastian Stan - Bucky

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier transformed Sam Wilson into Captain America, but it left Bucky Barnes at a curious point. He has undoubtedly completed his redemption arc, but he still appears to be going by the Winter Soldier - a confusing paradigm that ought to see some resolution in Captain America 4 before The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars, where he could meet his demise after over a decade in the MCU.

Teyonah Parris - Monica Rambeau

Monica Rambeau will soon reappear after WandaVision in The Marvels, a team-up that ought to cement her heroic identity and begin to establish her as the latest addition to The Avengers. Past rumors indicated that the Captain Marvel sequel may tease the direction of the next generation of Avengers, indicating Rambeau could be a part of that future.

Iman Vellani - Ms. Marvel

Ms. Marvel just made her debut in her own Disney+ series before teaming up with other heroes in The Marvels. But there's always a chance that Ms. Marvel will remain absent from the main Avengers franchise as she instead plays a role in the Young Avengers or Champions. Perhaps Carol Danvers will bring Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau along for the ride in The Kang Dynasty, especially after Iman Vellani's hero just became an instant fan favorite.

Kathryn Newton - Cassie Lang

Marvel Studios clearly has big plans for Cassie Lang in the MCU, as the original actress was just recently recast with Kathryn Newton. She will become the Young Avenger Stature in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and with that transition in mind, there's a reasonable chance she will fight alongside her father, or seek to Avenge him, in The Kang Dynasty.

Tatiana Maslany - She-Hulk

With her Disney+ series right around the corner, She-Hulk will soon join the MCU. The gamma-infused hero already has connections to the wider world through her Avenger cousin Bruce Banner and her career as a superhero lawyer, giving her a reasonable chance of crossing over with other heroes down the line.

Don Cheadle - War Machine

Having spent years playing second fiddle to Iron Man, War Machine is now getting his own Disney+ show, Armor Wars, which may lead to him stepping up into more of a leading role in the MCU. Rhodey has also appeared in every Avengers film since Age of Ultron in a minor capacity, and The Kang Dynasty may well be the same, even with Tony Stark now out of the picture.

Charlie Cox - Daredevil

With Daredevil being very much a street-level hero, it's hard to imagine him fitting into a blockbuster Multiverse event. But Charlie Cox's blind lawyer has shot up in popularity in recent years and there is comic precedent for Daredevil joining the Avengers. Marvel Studios does appear to be putting a major push on the Man Without Fear in the Multiverse Saga, so he will certainly have plenty of MCU connections built up by the time The Kang Dynasty comes around.

Possible Picks

The Guardians of the Galaxy

After the Guardians of the Galaxy joined the Avengers for the battle against Thanos, most would assume they'd be a safe bet for The Kang Dynasty. But the issue is that it's rather unclear what the status of the team will be after Vol. 3 - with the Guardians expected to either be replaced with a new roster or retired altogether after the film. Chris Pratt has teased the possibility for fallen Guardians to come back via the Multiverse, so maybe one or two members of the team might surface.

The Thunderbolts

The Thunderbolts' introduction will close out Phase 5 in July 2024, bringing together a group of villains and questionable individuals to do some good. Moving into The Kang Dynasty, there's every chance they will be called upon once again to assist the Avengers in protecting Earth, even though it's currently unclear who will make up the roster.

The Eternals

The Eternals have been left across the galaxy after their ensemble debut - with several taken by Arishem and the others traveling the galaxy. If this cliffhanger can be resolved before The Kang Dynasty, then there's a chance they will play a similar role to that of the Guardians of the Galaxy in Infinity War.

Samuel L. Jackson - Nick Fury

Despite having been first introduced as the founder of the Avengers, and having appeared in all of their team-up movies, Nick Fury hasn't had much to do with the superhero team since Age of Ultron. The Secret Invasion Disney+ series ought to give a better indication as to where the MCU will take Fury next, but perhaps Samuel L. Jackson is preparing to wind down his time in his Marvel role.

Hayley Atwell - Captain Carter

Hayley Atwell's Captain Carter made the jump from animation to live-action for Multiverse of Madness, and even though she was sliced with the shield, there are plenty more Variants of her out there. Rumor has it there may even be a Captain Carter movie in the works, indicating Marvel Studios has an interest in pursuing this character further in live-action.

Jeffrey Wright - The Watcher

Jeffrey Wright's The Watcher made his debut in What If...?, and fans have since been clamoring for him to make the jump to live-action. With him being the overseer of the Multiverse, it makes sense that he would be observing an event on the scale of The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars. Perhaps he could even deliver his iconic What If...? narration through the big-screen event.

Owen Wilson - Mobius

Given the role Loki and the TVA played in opening up the Multiverse, Owen Wilson's Mobius could appear in The Kang Dynasty. With Kang ruling over the TVA and Mobius occupying a significant role in the organization, an appearance from him to offer his insight to the team is far from out of the question.​​​​​​

Ryan Reynolds - Deadpool

Ryan Reynolds will soon reprise the Merc with the Mouth in Deadpool 3 which will drag Wade Wilson into the MCU for a "fish out of water" blockbuster. It's still a mystery how entangled Deadpool will become with his fellow heroes in the MCU, but The Kang Dynasty will be his first opportunity to get involved with a major crossover event.

Oscar Isaac - Moon Knight

Oscar Isaac's Moon Knight debuted in the MCU's most standalone outing since Iron Man, but he probably won't remain a solo hero forever as he joins up with the Avengers. One can only imagine the fun of seeing both Marc Spector and Steven Grant interact with their fellow heroes as he has to explain his mental health condition, and perhaps The Kang Dynasty may be the first time he does that.

May Calamawy - Scarlet Scarab

Layla El-Faouly became the Scarlet Scarab in the season finale of Moon Knight, but it's unclear what the future holds for her as the heroic protector of Egypt. With so many characters to fit into Secret Wars, the Egyptian hero seems unlikely to make the cut. Then again, Layla did prove popular with fans after her Disney+ debut.

Mahershala Ali - Blade

Blade has yet to actually make his first proper appearance in the MCU, but he has already started interlinking with the MCU. The vampire hunter spoke to Dane Whitman in the Eternals post-credits scene, since he has already begun making connections outside his franchise, there may be more to come on a bigger scale in the near future.

Kit Harington - Dane Whitman

Kit Harrington's Dane Whitman will no doubt one day be a major player in the MCU as he makes his transformation into the Black Knight with some help from Blade. But for now, Dane only has connections to the Eternals and is, more or less, just an ordinary working man. However, having just met Mahershala Ali's Blade as he warned him before picking up the Ebony Blade, perhaps his heroic transformation will take place as soon as next year in the vampire hunter's solo flick.

Elizabeth Olsen - Scarlet Witch

Scarlet Witch is in a confusing position in the MCU at the moment, as Doctor Strange 2 left it unclear whether she was dead or alive. Either way, Wanda may need some time out of the MCU after her villainous turn to avoid destroying the impact of that movie. Perhaps Secret Wars may be a possibility for Wanda, but she will likely sit out The Kang Dynasty.

Paul Bettany - Vision

After WandaVision, the future of Vision in the MCU is less clear than ever. The Vibranium synthezoid met his demise in Infinity War, but a rebuilt version with all the memories of the original is now roaming the world, and there's no clear place for him to appear next. Because of this lack of clarity, it's impossible to determine whether White Vision will ever unite with the Avengers.

Kathryn Hahn - Agatha Harkness

WandaVision's villainous witch Agatha Harkness may seem like an odd contender to appear in The Kang Dynasty, but there is some basis for believing she might. Her magical experience ought to make her somewhat knowledgeable when it comes to the Multiverse, and Marvel Studios clearly wants to turn her into a lead of her own as she will soon feature in her own Disney+ series.

Josh Brolin - Thanos

Thanos largely completed his MCU arc with his final showdown with the Avengers in Endgame, but that's not to say the character has to be gone forever. The Mad Titan already showed up in What If...?, his corpse was spotted in Multiverse of Madness, and he was rumored to appear in Eternals. Perhaps a Variant from another universe may pop up in The Kang Dynasty or Secret Wars.

Dominique Thorne - Ironheart

With other Young Avengers having a shot at a role in The Kang Dynasty, so does Riri Williams' Ironheart. Not only will she soon lead her own Disney+ series and don her own Iron Man-inspired suit, but she will also meet the Wakandans in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. These connections to major MCU players may well set her up to appear in the next big team-up.

Tenoch Huerta - Namor

Tenoch Huerta will make his debut as Atlantean ruler Namor in this year's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. With Namor being a major player across Marvel Comics, it's not hard to imagine him eventually tagging along with the Avengers, but he may well need his own solo outing before that becomes a possibility.

Danai Gurira - Okoye

Many were surprised when Okoye and the Wakandans had an unexpectedly important part to play in Avengers: Infinity War, and she may well do the same in The Kang Dynasty. Rumors have suggested Danai Gurira's warrior may even be getting her own Disney+ series, which only furthers the chances her MCU role will continue to grow moving forward.

Winston Duke - M’Baku

Winston Duke's M'Baku has been another widely discussed contender for the Black Panther mantle, making him a top candidate for a role in Secret Wars. But whether he appears in the Multiversal event probably hinges on him receiving the prestigious heroic title in Wakanda Forever​​​​​​. As of now, the odds are looking slim of him receiving that honor, but maybe the Wakandan army will get involved once again, opening the doors to his comeback.

Tessa Thompson - Valkyrie

As the ruler of New Asgard, Valkyrie ought to have a much more influential role in the MCU moving forward, especially after showing she's still up for getting involved in the fight in Love and Thunder. Much like in Endgame, any role she may have in The Kang Dynasty would probably be contained to a brief action moment.

Chris Evans - Steve Rogers' Captain America

Chris Evans' Steve Rogers survived the events of Endgame to return to the 20th century to live out his life with Peggy Carter, seemingly marking his departure from the Marvel role. Since then, reports have indicated Evans is eyeing a return to the MCU in an upcoming project, and that could be The Kang Dynasty, either as a Variant or his older self.

Long Shots

Will Poulter - Adam Warlock

Adam Warlock is among the most powerful heroes in all of Marvel and fans will finally see him take to the screen in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, played by Will Poulter. The hero will first be introduced as the Sovereign's chief weapon against the Guardians, but will undoubtedly realize his heroic roots before long. But as he will still be a recent introduction at the time and doesn't currently appear placed to appear anywhere again before The Kang Dynasty, he may miss the cut for the Avengers flick.

Brett Goldstein - Hercules

MCU moviegoers met Brett Goldstein's Hercules in Thor: Love and Thunder as he made a vow to his father, Zeus, that "Thor Odinson will fall from the skies." The stage is set for a fight between the Gods of Asgard and Olympus, and with no projects lined up for either hero, perhaps it will all go down in The Kang Dynasty, ready for Hercules to assist the Avengers against their latest foe. But there's every chance Hercules may see his own solo project before tagging along with the Avengers.

Alaqua Cox - Echo

Coming off her breakout role in Hawkeye, Alaqua Cox's Echo will soon spin off into her own Disney+ series. With Maya Lopez being a more down-to-Earth street-level character, it's tough to imagine her fitting into The Kang Dynasty, especially given she has no strong connections to any of the other heroes.

Krysten Ritter - Jessica Jones

After leading her own Netflix series, Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones has yet to actually appear in a Marvel Studios production. However, Daredevil's search for Jones will reportedly play a role in Echo and his own Disney+ series, setting her up for a comeback. Even so, it's tough to imagine the investigative hero wanting to get involved in an Avengers team-up; she wasn't even fond of hanging out with her fellow street-level heroes in The Defenders​​​​​​.

Natalie Portman - Jane Foster

Thor: Love and Thunder saw Jane Foster transform into a hero of her own right as she became The Mighty Thor. But by the end of Love and Thunder, Foster had ascended into Valhalla after losing her battle with cancer. For now, there's no telling whether her afterlife reveal was intended to open the doors to further appearances or to offer her a gentle send-off. Either way, the odds of her returning for The Kang Dynasty are slim.

Robert Downey Jr. - Iron Man

Fans were shocked and saddened when Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man said farewell to the MCU with his famous universe-saving snap. Many have since been wondering if or when Iron Man will be back, and the culmination of the Multiverse Saga appears to offer the perfect opportunity for that. But who knows whether Downey Jr. would be up for it, perhaps another actor, such as Tom Cruise, may appear as a Variant. With the level of shock that Downey Jr.'s Iron Man return ought to generate, that surprise may well be saved for Secret Wars​​​​​​.

Scarlett Johansson - Black Widow

Much like Iron Man, Black Widow seems like a surefire guess to make a jaw-dropping comeback in Secret Wars, as opposed to The Kang Dynasty. Scarlett Johansson did recently go through a lawsuit with Disney over Black Widow's Disney+ release, but they appear to have made up with the actress now serving as a producer on an upcoming MCU project.

Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man

Tobey Maguire reprised his classic wall-crawler role for No Way Home and was rumored to do so once again in Multiverse of Madness, but that didn't pay off. The classic Spider-Man could well come back once again to round out the Multiverse Saga. However, it's tough to imagine there being enough room for him, not to mention the licensing complications with Sony.

Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man

More than any other Marvel character, Spider-Man is famously associated with the Multiverse due to the many drastically different Variants out there. With so many characters already expected to be involved in The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars, there is unlikely to be room for any more than one Spider-Man. If Maguire and Garfield were to return, it would probably just be for brief cameos.

Sony's Spider-Man Universe

With Michael Keaton's Vulture returning in Morbius, Sony's Spider-Man Universe clearly exists in the same Multiverse as the MCU. Tom Hardy's Venom briefly popped up on Earth-616 in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but has since departed back to his own reality. Perhaps, with another Multiverse-altering event right around the corner, Sony and Disney will be able to play nice to bring even more heroes into The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars, as this fight will impact all universes.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty's Full Cast & Characters

Infinity War and Endgame are regarded to be two of the biggest movies in history, both financially and in terms of raw scale. Marvel Studios will have a tough task matching the excitement those movies saw with The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars, but it certainly has all the characters needed to make it happen.

With so many characters currently playing in all corners of the MCU, there's no denying they won't all make the cut for the next two Avengers flicks. Throwing too many heroes into the mix would also lead to a lack of character exploration for any, so it may be best that some stay out of the mix or at least have their roles limited to participation in a large action sequence.

There are also many characters who simply don't belong in a cosmic event of this nature, for example, most of the street-level heroes. After all, what would somebody like Echo have to contribute to the fight against Kang the Conqueror?

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty hits theaters on May 2, 2025; Secret Wars will follow on November 7, 2025.