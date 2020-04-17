Captain Marvel 2 Rumored To Set Up the Story of New Avengers Movie

Upon revealing the new schedule of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios also shared the release date of the untitled Captain Marvel 2, now set to release on July 8, 2022. Aside from Brie Larson returning to play the Cosmic Avenger, not much is known about the plot of the movie or when the movie will be set on the current MCU timeline. Captain Marvel brought the MCU back to 1995 to tell the origin story of Carol Danvers and also reveal that Fury's Avenger Initiative was a callback to Danvers' original military call sign. Now, a new rumor seems to point that the next adventure of Danvers will take place in the present day of the current MCU timeline.

RUMOR

Based on a report from Jeremy Conrad of MCU Cosmic, Captain Marvel 2 will lay the groundwork of whatever the story is for the next "New Avengers" movie, which will be similar to what Captain America: Civil War did to set-up the status quo in Avengers: Infinity War. Conrad added that Spider-Man is, in fact, set to appear in this fifth Avengers movie, while also stating that the directors of the Brie Larson-led sequel could return to direct this next ensemble film.

WHAT THIS MEANS

While we can take this rumor with a grain of salt, it is pretty telling regarding the potential future of the MCU. As it stands right now in the current MCU timeline, there is no clear indication that there is an active Avengers team at the moment. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige already confirmed that Captain Marvel will lead the Marvel Cinematic Universe moving forward, and what better way to do that than to lead the next crop of Avengers in their next movie. Captain Marvel already had a fair share of experience dealing with cosmic threats which can come in handy to whatever the team will be facing in their next mission.

Even if the opening moments of Avengers: Endgame showed that Captain Marvel is not a fan of a team set-up, this could present an opportunity for Captain Marvel 2 and Avengers 5 to show the development of Carol Danvers when it comes to being a team player. This could be similar to what Tony Stark experienced in the first Avengers movie when he stated that he doesn't play well with others. Whatever the case may be, it would be refreshing to see Captain Marvel lead the team who gave tribute to her military call sign back in the days.