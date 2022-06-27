5 MCU Movies & Disney+ Shows Wanda Should Appear in Next

Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff has been the surprising standout of the MCU's post-Endgame Phase 4. From starring in the reality-bending sitcom WandaVision to co-leading Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the powerful hero has grown into one of the most popular out there in recent years, as she transforms into the Scarlet Witch.

Following the death of her synthezoid lover Vision in Avengers: Infinity War, WandaVision saw the magic-using Avenger brainwash the town of Westview to create her dream suburban family lifestyle with a husband and two kids. Unfortunately, Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness came along to ruin her fun by attempting to steal her magical ability using the Darkhold, an ancient book of dark magic.

Warning - The rest of this article contains spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness​​​​​.

Marvel

Fortunately, Wanda was able to defeat Agatha, assume her mythical identity as the Scarlet Witch, and isolate herself from the world to study the Darkhold. After years of studying the book, Multiverse of Madness featured an even more powerful Wanda - now corrupted by the Darkhold - attempting to pursue America Chavez to steal her powers of Multiverse travel in the hopes of moving to a universe where she has children.

Wanda was willing to stop at nothing in the hopes of completing her goal, building up a surprising death tool along the way and completing her transformation into a Marvel villain. By the end of the movie, Scarlet Witch had seen the error of her ways and appeared to sacrifice herself atop Mount Wundagore to destroy the Darkhold. But with a character as popular as Wanda, chances are she won't be staying dead for long, so when will she be back?

Where Will Scarlet Witch Appear Next?

Despite Scarlet Witch's sacrifice to destroy the Darkhold at the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it's tough to imagine a character as popular as Wanda staying dead for long. Either by resurrection, a Multiverse Variant, or the shocking reveal of her survival, Elizabeth Olsen will undoubtedly be back in the MCU. But when and where? That's a much tougher question.

1. Agatha: House of Harkness

Marvel

Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness will soon lead her own Disney+ series, Agatha: House of Harkness, spinning out of her villainous role in WandaVision. In the final moments of the MCU sitcom, Wanda turned Harkness into the nosy neighbor Agnes, leaving her behind in Westview, devoid of the memory of her magical self.

Unless House of Harkness serves as a prequel to WandaVision, exploring Agatha's magical adventures through history, then the dark magic witch will need somebody to free her of this spell. With Wanda having been the one to take away Agatha's magic memories, it would make a lot of sense for her to make an appearance in at least an episode or two.

During WandaVision, Agatha Harkness was the one to introduce Wanda to the Darkhold and has herself been corrupted by the book, just as the former Avenger was in Multiverse of Madness. Perhaps the Disney+ spin-off - which will reportedly be a dark comedy - could see Agatha teaching Wanda to live with the corruption or even helping free her from it.

The reunion of the two witches was even teased in their last encounter as Agatha told Wanda she is "gonna need [her]," to which she responded that she "[knows] where to find [her]."

At the end of Multiverse of Madness, Wanda sacrificed herself to destroy Wundagore, but seeing that her body is nowhere to be found, it's safe to assume that the Scarlet Witch is still alive. Agatha: House of Harkness could explore the titular villain's quest to find the lost Wanda Maximoff, thus leading to an intriguing reunion.

2. WandaVision Season 2

Marvel

Given the growing popularity of Scarlet Witch, taking her to the big screen may be the logical move after WandaVision. But the reality-bending sitcom was huge when it came to establishing the MCU on the streaming service, and as such, Marvel and Disney may wish to keep Wanda on Disney+ in either a second season or a follow-up project.

Up until now, the creative team behind WandaVision has described it as a limited series. This may be because the concept of WandaVision and its sitcom reality only work within the context of the story that was told in the first season. Although that doesn't mean Scarlet Witch can't lead another Disney+ series separate from her first, possibly without Vision this time around.

After all, Wanda has yet to actually interact with the new White Vision, perhaps his MCU future may be separate from his magical wife. Although SWORD's rebuilt synthezoid may have the memories of the original, resuming their relationship would somewhat cheapen the beautiful end it came to, meaning it may be time for the Scarlet Witch to finally fly solo.

Given that the Doctor Strange sequel left Wanda's fate unknown, a potential second season could explore the aftermath of her sacrifice, leading to more stories about the Scarlet Witch's resurgence into becoming a hero once more after her Darkhold corruption.

3. Scarlet Witch Solo Movie

Marvel

Popular insider MyTimeToShineHello was recently asked whether she could validate the rumors that Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch will lead her own solo movie, simply replying "yes." Assuming this to be accurate, Wanda's first theatrical solo outing may be announced as soon as this year, at either July's San Diego Comic-Con, or September's D23.

As Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow proved last year, Marvel characters don't necessarily have to be alive in the MCU to get their own movie. Perhaps Scarlet Witch could similarly be a prequel to fill in gaps between projects, possibly even exploring the two years between WandaVision and Multiverse of Madness, centering around Wanda's growing Darkhold corruption.

Alternatively, Scarlet Witch's solo debut could take place after Multiverse of Madness and see her either resurrected or revealed to have survived. The demon Chthon would be a fitting choice to serve as the main antagonist. After all, as the author of the now-destroyed Darkhold, defeating the Elder God of Chaos could free Wanda of her corruption and set her back on the path to redemption.

4. West Coast Avengers/ Young Avengers

Marvel

A Young Avengers project has long been part of the MCU rumor mill. Given that America Chavez, Kate Bishop, Kid Loki, Ms, Marvel, and Wanda's twins (Speed and Wiccan) have already been introduced, the franchise seems poised to assemble the young heroes for an upcoming adventure. However, on Earth-616, Tommy and Billy Maximoff don't exist, since they were simply created by Wanda using the Hex.

It's possible that the Young Avengers could be kickstarted by an alternate version of Tommy and Billy Maximoff from another Earth, heading to Earth-616 to recruit its young heroes against an unknown threat. The Maximoff twins' re-emergence could lead to the Scarlet Witch's triumphant comeback, not as a villain but as a hero.

Meanwhile, a West Coast Avengers spin-off featuring White Vision could be in the cards as well. In Marvel Comics, the West Coast Avengers was formed due to the suggestion of Vision, and the same could happen at some point in the MCU. White Vision's prominence as a member of this new iteration of the Avengers could prompt Wanda to seek her former love and be reunited once and for all.

5. Avengers 5

Marvel

On the other end of the spectrum, Elizabeth Olsen's Maximoff might take a backseat for a few years before coming back for the fifth Avengers blockbuster. For now, the Avengers' next big threat remains uncertain, but Jonathon Majors' Kang the Conqueror is the top contender.

Whoever Earth's Mightiest Heroes may face next, Scarlet Witch would be a powerful tool in their arsenal. But between WandaVision's Westview disaster and Multiverse of Madness' murderous rampage, the Avengers will be far from eager to call on Wanda for help, let alone to put her back on the lunchbox.

If Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch does ever reunite with her former teammates, it will undoubtedly be a tough task for her to win their trust back. Perhaps her sacrifice to destroy the Darkhold will be the first step in that journey, assuming she survived or comes back at all that is, but the road to Wanda ever being an Avenger again is a long one.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is playing now in theaters worldwide.

