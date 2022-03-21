Is WandaVision Season 2 Happening? Marvel Director Confirms What We All Suspected

Marvel Studios is looking to expand the MCU more heavily than ever with its upcoming Disney+ shows, which all started with WandaVision in January 2021. Although that series utilized its own unique style of sitcom-inspired storytelling, it opened the door for the franchise to continue with new adventures via Disney's exclusive streaming service.

While other shows like Loki and What If...? are already confirmed to continue into future seasons, that status has always been in question for WandaVision. This is largely due to Paul Bettany's Vision having died at Thanos' hands in Avengers: Infinity War, only coming back into play through Wanda's immensely powerful Chaos Magic.

WandaVision's first season hit the mark in a big way with fans and critics alike, and almost all of its main cast members are set to continue their journeys in other projects. Now, thanks to the MCU's newest director, it's been confirmed that this event was a one-season sting for Marvel Studios.

Moon Knight Director on WandaVision Season 2

Marvel

Moon Knight director Mohamed Diab spoke with Games Radar about Marvel Studios' process for moving between movies and Disney+ shows.

Diab expressed his hope to now direct a Marvel Studios movie, but he also admitted that there is no guarantee of that happening with Marvel. Directors can move back and forth between mediums at any turn, even between different franchises:

“I dream and wish for a film. But with Marvel, the way they play it, it’s not like you graduate into a film. You can go into a film and come to a TV show and go back."

He continued by confirming that WandaVision wouldn't continue into a second season, a truth that Wanda fans have come to accept despite the show's massive success. Diab looked at how Elizabeth Olsen moved right into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness after her Disney+ show, calling it "exciting" that nobody knows what's coming in that regard:

"It’s like a crazy world. Even with the successful shows, like WandaVision, they’re not doing season two. She jumped into a film, maybe she’s going to come back or not. I don’t know. And that’s exciting."

WandaVision Ending With Season 1 for Marvel

WandaVision helped change the game for Marvel Studios, introducing teases for the Multiverse while letting Elizabeth Olsen's heroine fully evolve into the Scarlet Witch. However, even after winning Emmy awards and thrilling fans for eight straight weeks, that Disney+ series is now confirmed to be a limited one.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige will surely leave the door open for a second season, and stars like Elizabeth Olsen have kept the possibility in place as well. Even so, should this report stay accurate, it won't make fans any less enthusiastic about revisiting the story time and time again.

At the moment, Elizabeth Olsen is preparing for her co-starring role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness while Teyonah Parris will take her newly-powered Monica Rambeau into 2023's The Marvels. Kathryn Hahn is already confirmed to bring Agatha Harkness into her own Disney+ spin-off series, and rumors are pointing to more action for Billy and Tommy Maximoff in future stories as well.

In the end, not every Marvel Studios project will automatically be confirmed to last multiple seasons, which doesn't have to be the case as the franchise expands. Of course, when the company is releasing seasons of TV as good as Season 1 of WandaVision, that won't be considered an issue that fans should worry about.

All nine episodes of WandaVision are available to stream on Disney+.