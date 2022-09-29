WandaVision Season 2? Scarlet Witch Star Is Ready to Get the Gang Back Together

Looking back, it's pretty incredible to think that Marvel Studios' entire Multiverse Saga started on Disney+ with WandaVision in January 2021. This series revisited the relationship between the Scarlet Witch and Vision, giving them a sitcom-inspired love story that ended with Wanda Maximoff unveiling just a taste of her full powers in Westview.

Unlike most of its Disney+ counterparts, WandaVision was only planned to run for one season on the streaming service, which now tracks considering that Wanda met her apparent end in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. But that doesn't dispel the hope from both fans and MCU cast members alike for the story to continue in a potential Season 2 later down the road.

That hope even came up again in a recent interview, as the actress behind the Scarlet Witch offered her own desire to see the team come back for another round of Disney+ storytelling.

Elizabeth Olsen Hopes for WandaVision Season 2

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen shared her hopes to see the series continue into a second season.

First addressing the idea of making an appearance in Kathryn Hahn's Agatha: Coven of Chaos, Olsen admitted that she hasn't heard anything, but teased that she "would love to pop up:"

"I mean, no, but I would love to pop up. I love Kathryn, I don’t want to leave her side ever, I’m so grateful she’s here tonight."

Looking back on their time filming WandaVision together, Olsen described Hahn as "great fun" before expressing love for her co-star.

Additionally, Olsen expressed how much fun she had filming with both Hahn and co-star Paul Bettany, sharing her hope to "get the gang back" for more WandaVision fun:

"We do think, ‘Gosh, we just gotta do it again!’ We just had a really great time making that show, and with Paul, it was really a special time, so we would love to get the gang back."

Will WandaVision Return for Another Season?

Seeing how WandaVision was presented during its first season, it would seem fairly difficult for Marvel to work out another similar story to deliver if it were to continue into Season 2.

In June 2021, Olsen made it fairly clear that her solo series was a limited one, even while also admitting that Marvel could change its mind at any time. But now, she and her castmates seem to be all-in should the decision be made to bring the Scarlet Witch and her android love interest back into the fray together.

If Marvel does find a way to give WandaVision a second season, it would certainly bring another exciting narrative into the MCU, especially with how much fans and critics enjoyed the first Phase 4 entry. But that time is likely still quite far away, especially with no signs pointing to when or where the Scarlet Witch or Vision could make their next MCU appearances.

All nine episodes of WandaVision are available to stream on Disney+.