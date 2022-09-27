Elizabeth Olsen Teases Scarlet Witch's Next Story In Her MCU Future

One of the biggest characters in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is undoubtedly Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff. Coming out of Avengers: Endgame, the hero had lost the love of her life—twice over. This led to a little show called WandaVision, where she created a perfect life for herself.

The only problem was that this perfect life included conjuring up a faux husband and two not-so-real children. Oh, and she held an entire town hostage under what amounts of mind control for a good while.

It didn't get any better from there. Thanks to Agatha Harkness, she got her hands on the Darkhold, an evil magical spellbook that wasted no time in corrupting her. The effects of this were seen very brutally in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness—it was even worse before scenes were deleted.

By the movie's end, Wanda seemingly fell with Mount Wundagore, never to be seen again. With that said, however, Olsen has now teased what she wants as her maybe-no-so-dead character's next evolution.

Elizabeth Olsen Teases Wanda's Fate

In an interview with Variety, WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star Elizabeth Olsen talked about the next evolution of her character in the MCU and hopes for where she'll go next.

One of the first things the actress noted was how she is hopeful that Wanda will head "towards some sort of redemption" story whenever the character returns, all but confirming the Scarlet Witch being alive:

"Where I think Wanda is heading is hopefully towards some sort of redemption, I think she was on that road. I don’t think any of these characters are ever really gone, especially when you introduce the Multiverse to multiply all of our bodies in different other universes."

The actress shared how, over the years, she's learned that staying with a character isn't a bad gig, with Olsen revealing she never felt the "limitations" that others may feel in different circumstances:

"Something that playing Wanda's taught me over the years is how many things and opportunities you can do with one character. It kind of breaks a feeling of limitations when you get to be with a character for so long and continue to change the narrative of how this character is used to tell story and so that kind of opens up how you think about how we can approach character and storytelling and challenging ways hopefully."

Can The Scarlet Witch Be Redeemed?

It's understandable that Elizabeth Olsen would want to see her former hero redeemed—after all, she did just slaughter a ton of people across the Multiverse no less. She even specifically robbed a family of their father—which one would think she'd be against.

Either way, the only way forward is likely redemption. The character has already fallen pretty low, and it could feel like repetitious territory for her if she's still filled with murderous intent.

This story will almost certainly be told in the context of her kids being properly introduced to the MCU as the superheroes they are, Wiccan and Speed. How will this be done? That's a great question, but the characters will be grown up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe eventually, so it's a problem Marvel Studios is probably already hard at work solving.

Hopefully, that day comes sooner rather than later, as it's likely to lead directly to the formation of the Young Avengers.

WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness are now both streaming on Disney+.