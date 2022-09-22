Doctor Strange 2 Video Reveals R-Rated Scarlet Witch Deleted Scene

One of the most surprising parts of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was just how low Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch fell. No longer did she feel like the Avenger she once was—by the time the movie started, thanks to both the influence of the Darkhold and her grief, she had become the movie's main villain.

Not only does she take down all of Kamar-Taj, but her entire end goal revolves around killing a child (Xochitl Gomez's America Chavez). If anyone needed any further proof, just look at how she brutally murdered the entire Illuminati on Earth-838 in a matter of minutes.

In another timeline, however, Olsen's villain was going to go even further. Previously, it was revealed that the beginning of the movie was originally supposed to have Wanda behead Earth-616's Mordo. The witch even shows that same head to Doctor Strange.

Marvel

Now, thanks to a newly released video, another vicious scene once in the movie have been revealed, and it's a doozy.

Scarlet Witch Slaughters Kamar-Taj

Thanks to stunt performer Lian Yang, fans now have a look at a cut sequence from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness that surely would've warranted a mature R-rating.

The scene showcases Wanda during her siege of Kamar-Taj, and in this case, it features a particularly brutal skirmish with a group of sorcerers.

Once the fighting starts, it doesn't take long for Wanda, seen here as a stunt double, to slit the throat of one of her enemies and quickly behead them.

Marvel

Wasting no time, Wanda decides, 'why not use that corpse,' and she starts to magically animate him, using him against his former allies.

Marvel

It turns out she's a pretty apt puppeteer.

Marvel

Then she takes the opportunity to pop someone's head—possibly practicing for her encounter with Black Bolt and Reed Richards.

Marvel

The sequence ends with Wanda literally crushing a sorcerer in a flash sphere.

Marvel

The entire video can be seen below.

Marvel Studios Held Scarlet Witch Back

Watching the entire video, it's no surprise Marvel Studios decided they didn't want to go that far with it. That said, the sequence is awesome in every way and would have been really neat to see come to life on screen.

But, seeing as the entire Illuminati slaughter was clearly pushing the limits, this was never going to make it to the final product. Maybe something like this will be possible when Marvel Studios properly pushes out an R-Rated movie—which has previously been promised to be Deadpool 3.

But will fans ever get the chance to see the Scarlet Witch like this again? While Multiverse of Madness ended with the implication of Wanda's death, she'll almost certainly be set to return at some point and time; maybe for a Young Avengers project?

Hopefully, however, by the time the character is due to return, she'll be starting her path to redemption. That is, assuming such a direction is possible for her.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now streaming on Disney+.