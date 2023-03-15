Elizabeth Olsen Wants Marvel to Redeem Wanda After Villain Twist

Elizabeth Olsen, the actress who plays the MCU's Scarlet Witch, vocalized her hopes that Wanda might be redeemed after the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

By the end of Marvel Studios' Disney+ series WandaVision, Wanda Maximoff was not in a good place. She casually enslaved an entire town to live a delusional family life following the death of the love of her life. And It didn't get any better after that.

Thanks to the influence of the Darkhold, the former Avenger went up against Doctor Strange, as she tried to find a way to be reunited with her lost family.

In order to do that, she almost murdered a child and successfully slaughtered Earth-838's Illuminati before being taken down by Benedict Cumberbatch's Stephen Strange.

Elizabeth Olsen Hopes for Wanda Redemption

Marvel

In an interview with Screenrant, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star Elizabeth Olsen spoke about how she wants Marvel Studios to redeem her hero-turned-Multiversal-killer.

The star noted that not only does she hope the MCU can "give her some redemption," but she wants to see Wanda get "a lot more humor:"

We can do anything with her now! I feel like we’ve done so much. Now, we can really have fun; I feel like there’s a lot more humor to be had with her. She’s often the emotion of a story, and I’m curious to see what we can explore. And hopefully [we can] give her some redemption.

In a past interview with Variety, Olsen also brought up the idea of redemption, a road the star felt the character was traveling:

“Where I think Wanda is heading is hopefully towards some sort of redemption, I think she was on that road. I don’t think any of these characters are ever really gone, especially when you introduce the Multiverse to multiply all of our bodies in different other universes.”

The actress seems to be a fan of returning to portray Wanda consistently, with Olsen bringing up the benefits of continuous long-form storytelling with these characters:

“Something that playing Wanda’s taught me over the years is how many things and opportunities you can do with one character. It kind of breaks a feeling of limitations when you get to be with a character for so long and continue to change the narrative of how this character is used to tell story and so that kind of opens up how you think about how we can approach character and storytelling and challenging ways hopefully.”

Can the Scarlet Witch Be Redeemed?

For Wanda to be redeemed, she needs to show up again.

While Multiverse of Madness wanted audiences to think she might have died, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige all but confirmed the opposite.

As for when she could show up next, the first option would be Agatha: Coven of Chaos, seeing as the series also brings back Billy. In fact, the actress seems to have accidentally let it slip that she’ll be returning to Westview, bluntly sharing in an interview how Olsen "think[s] [she'll] be back" for Kathryn Hahn's streaming project.

Another possibility could be the recently announced Vision Quest series—though it’ll likely be a long while before that land on Disney+.

Then, of course, one would expect her to show up in either Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars, or both.

The star herself does apparently have a more specific idea of what she wants to do with the character, but according to Olsen herself, "if [she] were to tell [everyone] exactly what [she] would want," then it would "be spoiling something."

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now streaming on Disney+.