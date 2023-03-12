Elizabeth Olsen Might've Just Spoiled Her Scarlet Witch Return

Elizabeth Olsen last played Wanda Maximoff in 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Now, the actress speaks on if she’ll return to the character.

Ever since Wanda seemingly perished at the end of Doctor Strange 2, fans have speculated to no end whether or not she survived the destruction of Mount Wungadore.

Olsen has offered some fairly telling comments as of late regarding the idea of her coming back to the role.

At Comfest Con in February, she hinted at a reprisal. And last year in September, the actress expressed to Variety her desire to redeem the character from her nefarious acts in Multiverse of Madness.

Now, the longtime Marvel star has again commented on a possible comeback in her MCU role.

Elizabeth Olsen Believes She’ll Return as Wanda

Speaking to Deadline, the Scarlet Witch herself, Elizabeth Olsen remarked on the possibility of returning to her fan-favorite character.

While she expressed uncertainty in how to answer the question, she teased that she may be coming back when asked if Wanda Maximoff will appear in Agatha: Coven of Chaos:

”I don’t know ever how to answer these questions, except I don’t… I think I’ll be back...”

Where Could Wanda Appear in Phases 5 & 6?

Previously, it was reported by Deadline that Olsen could also reprise Wanda in the rumored Vision Quest Disney+ series. So, it could be that she has another upcoming appearance in addition to Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

But where else could Maximoff crop up? She is, of course, one of the most powerful characters in the MCU. And even though she was recently corrupted by the malevolent power of the Darkhold, there’s certainly room for a redemption arc.

After all, the Avengers are going to need all the help they can get in their two upcoming team-up movies. And although it’s not confirmed, it’s probably safe to say that Elizabeth Olsen will be portraying the Scarlet Witch in one if not both of the next two Avengers films.

Circling back to Coven of Chaos; it makes perfect sense for Wanda to make her presence known in that series, given the history between her and Agatha Harkness. After all, it was Maximoff who put Harkness in a hex, causing her to believe she was merely a simple resident of Westview, New Jersey named Agnes.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos currently stands without a release date, but recent rumors have pointed to the show being delayed from its projected spot in late 2023/early 2024