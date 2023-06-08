Elizabeth Olsen Admits She’s Not Eager to Return to Marvel

Elizabeth Olsen talked about a potential MCU comeback as Wanda Maximoff after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

At the end of Doctor Strange 2, the fate of Olsen's Scarlet Witch was unknown after seemingly sacrificing herself. Since then, many have wondered if the former Avenger will return in future Marvel projects.

In February 2023, the MCU actress previously played coy about a possible return, noting that she could be "spoiling something" if she answered. Despite that, Olsen admitted last April that she "[has] no idea" whether she will be coming back as Wanda, but she "[hopes] so."

Elizabeth Olsen Opens up About Scarlet Witch Future

Marvel

Speaking with Meghann Fahy in Variety's Actors on Actors conversation, Elizabeth Olsen explained why she isn't eager to return to Marvel as Wanda Maximoff aka the Scarlet Witch.

When Fahy asked if she misses portraying Wanda, Olsen bluntly said "No," noting that the reason why she is not eager to return is due to the fact that she is "really proud" of what she's achieved as Wanda:

Fahy: "People always want to find a through line. Do you miss doing Wanda?" Olsen: "No, I don’t. I think it’s been almost 10 years of playing her. And I’ve loved it. And I think the reason why l am not calling Kevin Feige everyday with ideas is because I’m really proud of what we were able to do."

The MCU veteran continued by reflecting on her time with Marvel, pointing out that WandaVision was a "really surprising opportunity:"

"I think 'WandaVision' was a really surprising opportunity. If someone were to tell me that I’m fired from Marvel movies, I will feel proud of what we made. And I really am just trying to figure out how to load up other films and characters, so it becomes less about the Marvel of it all.”

In March 2023, Elizabeth Olsen revealed that she wants Marvel Studios to redeem the Scarlet Witch if the character returns in future projects.

Olsen said that not only does she hope the MCU can "give her some redemption," but she wants to see Wanda get "a lot more humor" in her comeback:

"We can do anything with her now! I feel like we’ve done so much. Now, we can really have fun; I feel like there’s a lot more humor to be had with her. She’s often the emotion of a story, and I’m curious to see what we can explore. And hopefully [we can] give her some redemption."

When Will Elizabeth Olsen Return as Scarlet Witch?

Elizabeth Olsen's latest comments about a possible MCU comeback indicate that she is at peace with the idea that Wanda will not return due to the fact that Marvel has already done so much with the character.

Still, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige's previous remarks about working with Olsen again could hint at an eventual return for both the actress and the character:

“I’d work with Lizzie [Olsen] for another 100 years if we could. Anything’s possible in the Multiverse! We’ll have to see.”

It remains to be seen when exactly the Scarlet Witch will return in the MCU, but one plausible project where the character would come back is Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

Interestingly, Olsen may have already teased her return in the Kathryn Hahn-led Disney+ series by saying that she thinks she will be back:

”I don’t know ever how to answer these questions, except I don’t… I think I’ll be back...”

Whatever the case, it's clear that Scarlet Witch's story in the MCU is far from over.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is streaming on Disney+.