Elizabeth Olsen Disappoints Scarlet Witch Fans With MCU Return Comments

Scarlet Witch actress Elizabeth Olsen gave a disappointing update on her chances of returning to the MCU, and fans of her magical character aren't happy.

Olsen's Wanda Maximoff has joined the ranks of the MCU's most popular characters, especially after Phase 4 brought her first leading role in Disney+'s WandaVision and her villainous debut in Doctor Strange 2.

That last appearance saw her die in a sacrificial move to destroy the Darkhold across the Multiverse. But fans are still convinced she will be back, with many speculating she will appear in the WandaVision spin-off Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

Speaking on the Today show, Scarlet Witch actress Elizabeth Olsen was asked whether she will return to the MCU, and unfortunately, she had a disappointing update for fans eagerly awaiting her comeback.

The actress was initially hesitant to answer the common question as her "words are always twisted every time [she answers] it:"

“It’s a hard question for me to answer, because I feel like my words are always twisted every time I answer it…”

After the hosts joked how "this is a no-twisted zone," Olsen revealed she "[has[ no idea" whether she will be coming back but she "[hopes] so:"

“No, so my no-twist zone is, yes, I hope so, but I have no idea. When I say that, it’s not because I have a loaded answer. It’s because I say, ‘Yes, I hope so,’ and I mean it at face value.”

Olsen answered "absolutely not" to having already started filming any more MCU appearances and gave a definitive "no" to having seen a script. But, most interestingly, when asked if she had even had a Zoom call with Marvel Studios, the actress confirmed "There's no contract:"

Today Show: “Have you started filming?”

Olsen: “Absolutely not.”

Today Show: “Have you seen a script?”

Olsen: “No.”

Today Show: “Has there been a Zoom call?”

Olsen: “There’s no contract!”

The viral star's comments indicate her latest Marvel Studios contract expired with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which would make sense given Scarlet Witch appeared to meet her demise with the movie's climax.

Olsen previously explained the situation with her contract, clarifying the signed "a very short one at the beginning" of her MCU tenure and now "[signs] extensions" for every subsequent movie.

"I sign extensions every time they want me to do a movie. I just signed a very short one at the beginning, so everything's constantly just, it's always adjusting for me. No. I don't think of this either as the end."

Reacting to the latest batch of disappointing comments from Olsen in revealing "There's no contract," many Scarlet Witch fans have shared an outcry of support for the actress and her iconic Marvel witch.

@k8nspace said "Someone needs to have a serious talk with [Marvel Studios President] Kevin Feige" to arrange her next contract:

"Someone needs to have a serious talk with Kevin Feige because how the hell Elizabeth Olsen doesn't have a contract for Scarlet Witch's next projects yet????"

@rayofwanda offered an exclaimed all-caps reaction, questioning "Are y'all crazy?:"

"MARVEL GET ELIZABETH OLSEN HER CONTRACT ARE YALL CRAZY?!??"

@BryantkJohnson added how Olsen needs "that super max contract" Marvel Studios are renowned for, locking her in for many more projects:

"Give Elizabeth Olsen that super max contract Marvel"

All this being said Olsen's last comments on returning to the MCU had her say, "I think I'll be back," so the Scarlet Witch actress clearly remains optimistic.

Elizabeth Olsen's MCU Future Explained

MCU stars are caught lying about future superhero appearances all the time, just look at Andrew Garfield's comments leading up to Spider-Man: No Way Home. But Elizabeth Olsen's confirmation that she doesn't currently have an active contract makes her latest comments far more believable.

So, what does this mean for Scarlet Witch's MCU future? No, this doesn't mean she won't be returning nor that Marvel Studios doesn't want her back. This just means Doctor Strange 2 marked the end of her latest batch of agreed MCU commitments and the studio probably doesn't have any immediate plans for her.

But with Olsen already firmly locked into the MCU machine and still interested in coming back, provided she isn't seeking any massive pay increase, negotiations for her next contract likely won't be overly extensive. So, this news doesn't even rule out her joining Agatha: Coven of Chaos late into the ongoing production.

