Why Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Will Return In Disney+'s Agatha Spin-off (Theory)

Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff has always had among the most tragic tales in the MCU; she was orphaned at a young age, lost her brother and home, became the most feared person in the world, and finally lost the love of her life, Vision, to Thanos. That all led to her tragic arc in Phase 4 that culminated in WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness with her villainous turn and eventual death to destroy the Darkhold.

Despite that, Wanda, aka Scarlet Witch, remains among the most beloved characters in the MCU, so fans are certain she will be back and will eventually lead her big-screen blockbuster. Ahead of that, the ever-popular WandaVision will soon see a spin-off with Agatha: Coven of Chaos set to arrive in Winter 2023, starring Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness.

With the series spinning out the events of WandaVision, in which the Salem witch served as an antagonist to Wanda, many are convinced that this will be where Olsen makes her MCU comeback. The Direct has one theory that explains why she will be back and how she fits into the puzzle.

Why Scarlet Witch Will Return in Agatha: Coven of Chaos?

Following the climactic battle of WandaVision, only moments after Wanda had transformed into the Scarlet Witch, viewers were left with a brief tease that hinted at the reunion between the two. Just before Wanda transformed Agatha back into the nosy neighbor of Westview, leaving her memory clear of magical knowhow, the dark witch promised she was "gonna need [her]:"

Agatha: "You have no idea what you've unleashed. You're gonna need me." Wanda: "If I do, I know where to find you."

Marvel Studios

Now, what Agatha is referring to is Wanda having unleashed what appears to be the full power of the Scarlet Witch, something that was explored in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Assuming Wanda did survive the climax of that blockbuster, perhaps she will require Agatha's expertise to clear her Darkhold corruption as she learns to properly understand her Chaos Magic.

The WandaVision spin-off is even sub-titled Coven of Chaos; while Wanda herself famously uses Chaos Magic, Agatha utilizes Dark Magic. As of now, the Sokovian native is the only known Chaos Magic user to be introduced in the MCU, which already creates a close connection between Wanda and the upcoming series.

At the time of their encounter in WandaVision, Harkness was attempting to harness Maximoff's Chaos powers for her own use, and that may well be her goal once again in Coven of Chaos. Perhaps she will attempt to achieve that through the guise of helping Wanda, or maybe she genuinely will have some good intentions this time around.

How Bright is Elizabeth Olsen's MCU Future?

Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff has proven to be among the most popular heroes in Phase 4, just as she already was in the Infinity Saga. With that in mind, Multiverse of Madness probably wasn't the end of her story altogether, but rather the end of her Darkhold-induced villainous arc.

As far as Doctor Strange was aware, Wanda had perished in the destruction of Mount Wundagore as she sacrificed her life to destroy all the copies of the Darkhold across the Multiverse. So, while Scarlet Witch leading a movie or series down the road is likely, that will probably be pre-dated by a shocking comeback in another project.

Marvel Studios

With Coven of Chaos being a spin-off to WandaVision and hints already being in place to set up their magical reunion, Agatha may deliver Wanda's comeback. But if it doesn't, she will almost certainly be back before the end of the Multiverse Saga to assist in the fight against Kang in The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars, especially given her newfound alternate reality experience.

Either way, Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff is poised to return to the MCU next year in animated form as the popular witch appears in What If...? Season 2. An undead Wanda has also been confirmed to appear in Marvel Zombies, alongside 17 other characters, but there's no word yet whether Olsen will offer any vocals.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos will premiere on Disney+ in Winter 2023.