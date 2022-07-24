Disney+ Just Changed the Title of WandaVision's Agatha Spin-off

WandaVision may have ended in early 2021 on Disney+, but the series was actually just the start for many of its characters. Wanda Maximoff's personal story continued (and possibly concluded) in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which also featured the return of her twin sons, Billy and Tommy. But now, it's Agatha Harkness' turn.

During Disney+ Day in November 2021, Marvel announced that Kathyrn Hahn's Agatha Harkness would receive her own solo series for Disney+ titled Agatha: House of Harkness. In the months that followed, little was revealed about the upcoming show.

However, since Wanda left her power-hungry nosy neighbor alive in WandaVision, many assumed the series would revisit her in Westview, New Jersey, as well as explore more of her dark, mystical past that the series first teased.

But amidst the wealth of news revealed during Marvel Studios 2022 Comic-Con presentation, the MCU faithful learned when to expect this spin-off series and one of its major changes.

WandaVision Disney+ Spin-Off Receives New Title

During Marvel Studios' Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con, the studio announced that the WandaVision spin-off, Agatha: House of Harkness, has been renamed Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

Disney+

While this title is brand new and a bit of a departure from its original, the title card is similar in that it still features Agatha's signature purple-hued magic.

Disney+

The original series starring Kathyrn Hahn is set to debut on Disney+ in Winter 2023, meaning the show will take place within Phase 5 of the MCU.

It Wasn't House of Harkness All Along?

Back in 2021, few expected an Agatha Harkness spin-off series for Disney+; and at 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, few expected the show to receive a name change. However, both make sense.

Agatha, and her catchy tune "Agatha All Along," certainly struck a chord with audiences and would've been a waste to limit to a single MCU project. And, if an Agatha-led series was announced as a response to the character's success, a new title means the showrunners now have a better idea of what the series will be.

Speaking of which, Coven of Chaos suggests that audiences are in for more witches than just Agatha. It will be interesting to see if these new magical girls in town are from Agatha's past or the present-day MCU.

There's also the question of Wanda's status since she seemingly sacrificed herself in Doctor Strange 2, as well as how Agatha will respond to that.

Now that the series is confirmed for a 2023 release, fans should be hearing more about this series in the near future and possibly during Marvel Studios' D23 presentation on Saturday, September 10.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos is set to release on Disney+ in late 2023.