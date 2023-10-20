Disney Unveils New Logo for 2024 WandaVision Spin-off Show

The Marvel Studios' WandaVision spin-off, Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, just received a new logo reflecting its new title.

Now expected to release on September 19, 2024, the first episode synopsis for the Kathyrn Hahn-led series revealed Agatha will "break out" of her WandaVision spell but must embark on a "quest to get her powers back."

Beyond that, much of the 2024 MCU series remains a mystery, and that appears to be intentional due to the Disney+ show's various, suspicious titles.

Agatha: Darkhold Diaries New Disney+ Logo

Now that Agatha: Darkhold Diaries is the new title for Kathyrn Hahn's WandaVision spin-off, Disney has unveiled an updated logo.

This is both the third title and logo released for this 2024 Disney+ series with the first being Agatha: House of Harkness in 2021.

Disney then swapped the name for Agatha: Coven of Chaos in July 2022, before unveiling Agatha: Darkhold Diaries as recently as September 2023.

While Marvel Studios is known to change the design of its project logos, a title change is rare.

And, not only has Agatha's series changed names multiple times, but the style of the series logos has largely remained the same.

This has given rise to speculation that Disney and Marvel Studios may be changing titles to tease that the series takes inspiration from other television shows, similar to that of WandaVision.

It's also worth noting that the Disney+ series copyright has the show listed as simply "Agatha" with no subtitle.

Not only does this reflect Agatha's fake name of Agnes in WandaVision, but it means it really was just "Agatha all along."

Why Marvel's Multiple Disney+ Titles?

Since Agatha: Darkhold Diaries (or whatever it is) was originally planned to debut in late 2023, these various name changes were likely part of Disney+'s marketing campaign.

Hopefully, the gimmick hasn't been completely spoiled and more surprises await between now and 2024.

However, it's also possible that the timing of these name swaps was Marvel Studios' plan all along.

For instance, Disney's President of Marketing, Asad Ayaz, posted a wide-eyed emoji on X (formerly known as Twitter) in response to the latest title swap. This sparked new theories that each new name is actually a title for the series' nine episodes.

If so, that means more titles and logos are on the way.

Only time will tell if that theory proves true. But in the meantime, Marvel Studios already has fans speculating about a 2024 series and that's sure to benefit the show's performance when it finally arrives.

Agatha: Darkhold Diaries premieres September 19, 2024 on Disney+.