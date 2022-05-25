Marvel Studios' ECHO Reveals New Logo On Set

Following her thrilling debut in last year's Hawkeye, Alaqua Cox is now set to star in her own Marvel Studios solo series, Echo, coming to Disney+ in the near future. While the plot and story behind Maya Lopez's first solo adventure are still a mystery, the team behind the MCU is currently hard at work bringing the franchise's second deaf superhero back to the small screen.

When fans last saw the MCU newcomer, Lopez had a gun pointed at her adoptive uncle, Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin, in a dark New York City alley. Of course, even though there was an audible gunshot heard in that scene, it's becoming increasingly likely that Maya's relationship with the Kingpin is far from over as she moves into her own solo adventure.

Recently, Marvel provided the first look at Cox from this upcoming Disney+ series, showing her sitting on the back of a garbage dumpster in an undisclosed location. Now, the newest update from the show's production provides a new round of imagery that should get fans excited for Echo's ultimate arrival.

Echo Gets a New Logo

Echo head writer Marion Dayre took to Twitter to share an image of a clapperboard from the set of Marvel Studios' upcoming Disney+ release, praising show director Sydney Freeland in the caption:

"An honor to see Syndey Freeland soar!!!"

Freeland also shared a report headline on Instagram regarding the show's production starting, sending a heartfelt message to her late father as she celebrated her accomplishment with Marvel Studios:

"Hey dad. Remember how much I loved comics growing up? Well, Marvel Studios let me turn one into a TV show. Wish you could be here to see it."

The clapperboard also came with a fresh new title card for the Echo series with a yellowish-orange hue and updated lettering. However, this may not be the final version of the title card, as Marvel Studios often changes them during production for any given show or movie:

Marvel Studios

This is an updated design from the Echo's original title card, which was first unveiled during Disney+ Day on November 12, 2021:

Marvel Studios

Production for Marvel Studios' Echo Moving Smoothly

While this new logo for Echo is certainly an exciting update as the series moves further into production, it's highly unlikely that this will be the final version that fans see when the show debuts. Title cards go through various changes during their development process, as already seen on other MCU Disney+ shows, and that could be the same case for Echo with so much work still left to be done.

The bigger news is that the series is moving forward well as Marvel Studios looks to bring an important new player into the ever-growing franchise over the next few years. After five episodes of epic fights against Clint Barton, Kate Bishop, and eventually her own former teammates from the Tracksuit Mafia, fans are ready to see what Maya Lopez does with a story focused solely on her.

Reports teased that this would include a journey back to her roots, touching on her Native American heritage while also potentially interacting with Uncle Wilson Fisk and Charlie Cox's Daredevil. Regardless of how the details work out, Marvel gets another thrilling new street-level hero that brings some much-needed representation to the story on multiple fronts.

Echo is currently filming ahead of its upcoming release by Marvel Studios.