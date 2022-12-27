Marvel Studios' Echo: New Delayed Release Date Window Reportedly Revealed

Disney+'s Echo series has recently suffered a major shift out of its Summer 2023 release window in the MCU slate, and now, fans may finally know when it will premiere.

Marvel Studios has been hard at work developing a Hawkeye spin-off starring Alaqua Cox's Maya Lopez since March 2021. Production was completed in Atlanta from April to August 2022 with a targetted Summer 2023 release, but there have recently been signs of problems emerging with Echo.

The Cosmic Circus' Lizzie Hill voiced concerns about the Disney+ series in November based on details she had heard regarding the production. Although the insider insisted that these concerns were based solely on issues with the production, as opposed to the character, actress, or story.

These reports of a troubled production were all but validated when showrunner Marion Dayre announced a major delay under a month later in December. Now, following the confirmation of the delay amid reports of a major shake-up at Marvel Studios, a new release window may have been revealed.

Disney+'s Echo Release Window Reportedly Revealed

Marvel Studios

Murphy's Multiverse recently reported how Marvel Studios' Echo series is now set to premiere on Disney+ in early 2024, marking a significant delay from the original Summer 2023 premiere that was announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2022.

The reported release window follows confirmation from showrunner Marion Dayre on The Writers Panel podcast that Echo ought to premiere "a year from when [the podcast] comes out." As that interview was revealed in mid-December 2022, a release in early 2024 makes perfect sense.

Why Echo's Massive Delay Is a Good Thing

Marvel Studios

Echo will reportedly be directly connected to Daredevil: Born Again, with Charlie Cox's hero rumored to show up to set up his next solo adventures. However, those original reports involved a reunion with Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones, which may have since been cut in favor of one with Jon Bernthal's Punisher.

No matter how that situation works out, Echo will still maintain one major Born Again connection with Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin. The Daredevil crime boss was revealed in Hawkeye to be closely connected to Maya Lopez, and after being shot by her in the finale, he will be back in her solo debut to reveal his fate.

After those rumored changes and reports of production difficulties with Echo, which have been all but confirmed by the recent delay, there's no telling how strong these Daredevil links now are. But if they do still exist, dropping the Hawkeye spin-off in early 2024, just months before Daredevil's spring premiere, might be the right call.

Marvel Studios originally planned to release ten projects next year, an increase on the previous MCU record of nine releases set across the last two years. As the studio now reportedly pivots to a "quality over quantity" approach after mixed reactions to Phase 4, the delay of Echo and other projects may be for the best.

The move of the street-level series may go on to prompt further delays in the MCU slate to accommodate its place in the story and schedule. Although Marvel Studios already has a gap window of opportunity between Winter 2023/24's Agatha: Coven of Chaos and Spring 2024's Daredevil, which Echo could move into smoothly.

Marvel Studios' Echo will reportedly premiere in early 2024, exclusively on Disney+.