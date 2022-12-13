Marvel Studios' ECHO Suffers Big Delay

New info revealed a significant delay for Marvel Studios' Disney+ series Echo.

After previously being announced with an Early Summer 2023 release window, the MCU streaming series Echo has seemingly been delayed at least six months.

Speaking on the newly-released The Writers Panel podcast (via the Cosmic Circus), Echo showrunner Marion Dayre noted that the show will debut "a year from when [the podcast] comes out."

The news shocked podcast host Ben Blacker, who thought the series was "within months" of its release:

Blacker: This [the podcast] comes out in a week or two. When does Echo premiere? Dayre: “That will be probably a year from when this comes out.” Blacker: “Oh, are you kidding?! I thought it was like within months…Geez, I’m sorry.”

With this new info straight from the source of Echo's showrunner, fans shouldn't expect the series to debut until the final months of 2023.

