Spider-Man 4: New Photo Hints at One Villain's Highly-Anticipated Costume

Fans are convinced a new photo from Spider-Man 4 star Michael Mando hinted that a long-awaited Marvel villain costume is set to make its live-action debut in the upcoming blockbuster. While fans had long been getting nuggets from Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Brand New Day, one thing remained a massive blind spot for the film (at least publicly): the villains. That antagonistic picture became a bit clearer as the movie started filming in Glasgow, Scotland, though, as it was confirmed that Mando would return to the franchise to reprise his role as Scorpion.

Mando previously appeared as the iconic comic book character in the post-credits scene from 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, seemingly setting him up as a potential big bad for Holland's web-head to take on in a future project. Nearly a decade later, it is happening in Destin Daniel Cretton's street-level Spidey story. However, with the confirmation of Mando's Mac Gargan coming back, speculation about what the character would wear in the film has been rampant, and whether his (at times cheesy) green comic-accurate costume would be a part of it.

Some seem to think Scorpion's green outfit will be a part of the new Spider-Man film, thanks to a new social post from Brand New Day star Michael Mando.

Mando shared an image on his Instagram Story (preserved online by Cosmic Marvel on X) of a classic Scorpion action figure in full supervillain get-up, potentially indicating that the comic book costume will, in fact, be a part of Spider-Man 4.

Instagram

For those unfamiliar with the character, Scorpion is often depicted in comics as a career criminal gifted a bright green suit of armor to take down New York City's teenage wall-crawler.

This usually includes a large green mask, a full-body singlet, and a bulked-up tail that operates like his own personal battering ram.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day (aka Spider-Man 4) production is ongoing in Glasgow, Scotland. The new film from Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios follows Tom Holland's Peter Parker/Spider-Man as he leaves high school behind and enters life as New York City's full-time superhero.

Along the way, Holland's 20-something web-slinging superhero will come up against Jon Bernthal's Punisher, Mark Ruffalo's (potentially Savage) Hulk, and Michael Mando's Scorpion. Spider-Man 4 comes to theaters on July 31, 2026.

Will Marvel Studios Go Full Comic Book With Scorpion?

Marvel Studios

It is one thing for Michael Mando to tease fans with his return as Scorpion in Spider-Man 4, but it is another to go full comic book and post photos of the classic Scorpion costume on his social feeds. Seeing this iconic comic costume means something to fans; hopefully, Mando knows that.

Nothing has confirmed that the character will don the bright green Scorpion armor like he has on the page many times, but it feels as though that is where we are headed.

Over the last few years, Marvel Studios has proven that it is not afraid to embrace some of its characters' more comic bookish elements. Gone are the days of the gritty reinterpretation of classic comic characters.

Instead, we live in an era of big-screen Mysterio fish bowls and powder blue Fantastic Four costumes.

So, even if it might look a little goofy, it feels like Marvel would like to bring out the lime green get-up for Mando's Spider-Man 4 villain, even if he appeared as nothing more than a menacing crime boss at the end of Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Knowing just how scary Mando can be (as shown in past projects like Far Cry 3 and Better Call Saul), if someone could pull off a live-action comic-accurate Scorpion, he feels like the guy to do it.