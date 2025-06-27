The 8 MCU Characters Who Actually Look Better In the Comics

Some MCU characters look wildly different from their comic book counterparts, and the original versions are better in more than a few cases. While the MCU has reimagined many iconic characters with impressive visual updates, not every redesign has been an upgrade. From costume changes to major physical differences, several characters shine more in the source material than on-screen.

The MCU has become known for translating comic book icons into grounded, live-action designs that feel believable within the real world. Often, this means costumes are reimagined with added textures, tactical lines, and muted colors to make them look practical on screen. Captain America's modern suits strike a perfect balance between comic inspiration and military realism, while Star-Lord's look adds rugged charm to his intergalactic persona. Still, Marvel's commitment to realism sometimes strips away the boldness and flair that made these characters visually iconic in the first place.

This aesthetic choice, favoring functional design over flashy comic-book excess, hasn't always resonated with fans. Some believe it has resulted in overly dark or just plain forgettable costumes. But Marvel Studios seems to be pivoting back toward more colorful, comic-accurate designs, with The Fantastic Four promising a brighter future by embracing the classic blue suits. While there have been triumphs in adapting certain characters, others haven't been quite as lucky.

MCU Characters Who Looked Better in the Comics Than on Film

Ronan the Accuser

Ronan the Accuser

In the comics, Ronan's appearance is nothing short of commanding. His bold green-and-blue color scheme, reinforced headgear, and imposing warhammer give him an undeniable presence as a high-ranking Kree enforcer. The MCU's adaptation, however, tones him down significantly, favoring an armored look that robs him of the alien regality that defines him in the source material. The face paint is also a bit much, even though the character does get different looks in Guardians of the Galaxy compared to Captain Marvel.

Shang-Chi

Shang-Chi

Shang-Chi's look in the comics draws on traditional martial arts influences, often featuring vibrant colors, dragon emblems, and flowing silhouettes that enhance his elegance and agility. The MCU updates his wardrobe to a more subdued, geometric design that leans into athletic wear over stylized martial arts garb. While it makes sense from a practical standpoint, the change strips away the mythical and cultural richness embedded in his comic book identity.

Instead of embracing the fantasy of kung fu heroism, the film opts for a design that feels more grounded but far less visually iconic. Hopefully, a costume redesign will be in the works for Avengers: Doomsday, when Simu Liu returns as the hero.

Hawkeye

Hawkeye

Clint Barton's comic book counterpart is instantly recognizable with his dramatic purple color scheme, mask, and flashy archery gear, a look that boldly declares his place among superheroes.

The MCU ditches most of that in favor of tactical vests and muted tones, making him look more like a covert agent than a comic book mainstay. While this approach fits the early tone of the Avengers films, it ultimately leaves Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye looking generic, especially when standing alongside more visually dynamic teammates.

Lizard

Lizard

In Marvel Comics, the Lizard is a tragic figure, towering and reptilian but still visibly a man twisted by science. The comic version typically wears tattered remnants of Dr. Curt Connors' lab coat and pants, underscoring his dual identity.

The Amazing Spider-Man and MCU iteration, however, leans too far into creature-feature territory, rendering him a hulking, naked beast with little visual connection to the man he once was. The greatest offense is that more humanistic face, which shifts away from the longer, lizard-like snout. In his return to the screen in Spider-Man: No Way Home, it was initially considered that the Lizard would have a more comic-accurate appearance.

Yellowjacket

Yellowjacket

The comic version of Yellowjacket is sleek, vibrant, and unpredictable, a look that blends superhero flash with unstable genius. His bold yellow-and-black costume, often adorned with antennae and open circuitry, reflects both arrogance and innovation. In the MCU, however, the character is reimagined as a militarized villain in a bulky, gray exo-suit. The design, while technically impressive, lacks personality and veers into generic sci-fi territory.

Quicksilver

Quicksilver

Quicksilver's comic book design is all about motion and energy, with his signature blue bodysuit and lightning bolt motifs creating a sense of speed even in still images. In contrast, the MCU version is dressed in nondescript athletic wear that fails to visually distinguish him from the average bystander.

What should be an electrifying visual is instead reduced to a bland, utilitarian outfit that looks more like an Under Armour ad than a costume of a mutant with superhuman speed. Luckily, the classic look was brought back in WandaVision but was more of a nod rather than a true adaptation.

Taskmaster

Taskmaster

Taskmaster's original design is one of Marvel's most striking: a skull-faced mercenary clad in a cape and hood and a patchwork of weapons from every hero he’s studied. The MCU strips this away, replacing it with a faceless tactical soldier look devoid of flair or personality. Between the MCU-ified suit and the character change, it's no wonder the villain dies in the first minutes of Thunderbolts*.

Gorr the God Butcher

Gorr the God Butcher

In the comics, Gorr is a haunting presence with pale skin, tendrils, and a shadowy cloak that evokes mythic horror. His design shows off his role as a cosmic executioner, cutting through gods with supernatural vengeance.

While Christian Bale's strong performance brings the character to life, the MCU version lacks that same visual intensity. Clad in plain robes with no tendrils or symbiotic weaponry, he resembles a monk more than a god-slayer.

A Thor: Love and Thunder concept artist revealed early designs for Gorr that featured a far more alien and terrifying appearance, including gill-like facial wrinkles, multiple nostrils, and jagged teeth, created before Bale was cast in the role.