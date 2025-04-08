Avengers Doomsday Star Simu Liu Reveals What 'Blew His Mind' About the Movie

Shang-Chi actor Simu Liu shared what blew his mind about the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday. The MCU star appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show, where he was asked about his new casting alongside Marvel movie greats like in the Russo Brothers' next super-powered blockbuster.

When prodded on what he could say about the movie, Liu revealed he had his mind blown when discovering who he would be acting alongside in the 2026 Avengers movie. "I saw when Sir Ian [McKellen] and Sir Patrick {Stewart] were announced," and it "kind of blew my mind a little bit," the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings disclosed, adding that he could not share much more about the film:

"I saw when Sir Ian [McKellen] and Sir Patrick [Stewart] were announced, these are like two of the greatest actors to ever walk the face of the Earth, and that kind of blew my mind a little bit."

He added, "We are so excited to get back to work," saying he always "knew that [he] was going to be involved in it in some capacity" but did not know who else he would be doing so along with Marvel movie royalty like Professor X and Magneto:

"We are so excited to get back to work. It is obviously going to be such an amazing big movie that is going to be so secretive and that I can’t talk about at all. But what I will say is that I knew that I was going to be involved in it in some capacity, but I didn’t know who else they were announcing. I mean, they would not tell us anything because Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo kind of ruined it for all of us. Now they don’t tell anyone."

Avengers: Doomsday marks the first proper return for the classic Marvel teams since 2019's Avengers: Endgame, telling the story of a stacked roster of heroes (from both the MCU and Fox's X-Men universe) teaming up to take on the dastardly Doctor Doom, played by returning MCU veteran Robert Downey Jr.

The film is set to swoop into theaters on May 1, 2026. It will once again be directed by returning Avengers franchise filmmakers The Russo Brothers and stars Liu alongside Ian McKellen, Patrick Stewart, Chirs Hemsworth, Channing Tatum, and many, many more (read more about the Avengers: Doomsday cast here).

Who Will Join Simu Liu in Avengers: Doomsday?

Marvel Studios

While seeing the cast list for Avengers: Doomsday may have been mind-blowing for Simu Liu, this first batch of super-powered talents joining the film seems to be just the beginning.

Marvel got fans out of their seats with its hours-long chair live stream, pulling the curtain back on Liu's name, along with plenty of others; however, in the days and weeks since, much of the conversation has shifted over to the names that were not there and if there would be more.

According to Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, this initial batch of cast announcements was just a portion of who will ultimately make up the movie's final roster of heroes and villains.

"We revealed many, not all," Feige posited during Disney's Las Vegas CinemaCon presentation in early April, teasing there is more to come.

Feige went on to say that when everything is said and done, the cast will feature a roster of "Avengers, Thunderbolts, Wakandans, Fantastic Four, [and] original X-Men" all ready to fight the ultra-powerful Doctor Doom.

Marvel Studios

These teases of even more superhero actors set to join the Doomsday party were further corroborated by an Instagram comment from Marvel Studios on the day of its now-infamous chair announcement livestream.

In that post, the official Marvel Studios account commented on an image shared by Doctor Doom star Robert Downey Jr., sharing, "There's always room for more."

There have been rumors that Avengers: Doomsday could have upwards of 50 primary actors on its main cast when everything has been officially announced, meaning there are plenty more moments of mind-blowing to come for Simu Liu and the collective Marvel Studios fanbase.

With names like Professor X, Nightcrawler, and Magneto already on the table, who is to say a potential veteran wall-crawler or some other classic hero from the Marvel movie canon could not join the fun as well?