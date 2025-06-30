Avengers Doomsday: X-Men and Shang-Chi Stars Look Bigger Than Ever (Photo)

Shang-Chi actor Simu Liu and the X-Men's Cyclops star James Marsden revealed their jacked Avengers: Doomsday physiques. Superhero actors are renowned for their impressive physiques that take months of intense training and diet to achieve. This can require particularly extreme catching up from the actors who have been absent from the comicbook movie game for some time, such as the movie's other returning X-Men actors, most of whom haven't appeared in over 10 years.

Even from Earth-616, some long-absent heroes will be back in Avengers: Doomsday, including Simu Liu's Shang-Chi. The martial arts superhero debuted in 2021's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings but hasn't reappeared since as the studio stalled in getting the much-requested sequel off the ground.

Shang-Chi's Simu Liu and Cyclops' James Marsen posed for an Instagram story posted by Dr. Ethan-Ira Mamuric, showing off their jacked physiques. The actors are both entangled in Avengers: Doomsday's ongoing production in the U.K. and appear to have gotten bigger than ever for the MCU's biggest 2026 release.

Dr. Ethan-Ira Mamuric

Just a few days later, Liu took to X to share an even better look at his Avengers 5 transformation taken through a gym mirror, revealing his six-pack abs.

Simu Liu

While it's clear that James Marsden is looking jacked for Avengers 5, the most shocking transformation comes from Simu Liu. The Shang-Chi star's muscular physique is on full display in the behind-the-scenes shot, and it appears Liu has been working hard in the gym with significant growth since his 2021 solo flick.

Marvel Studios / Simu Liu

How Shang-Chi and Cyclops Fit Into Avengers: Doomsday's Puzzle

An Avengers: Doomsday star spoiled that the Fantastic Four and X-Men will fight in the 2026 blockbuster, and Earth's Mightiest Heroes will likely side with Marvel's First Family in the superhero face-off. This may lead to Shang-Chi and Cyclops coming to blows in Avengers 5 before eventually teaming up.

Simu Liu will finally get the chance to shine in Doomsday as one-sixth of Sam Wilson's brand-new Avengers team. Several years have passed since Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in the MCU timeline, so the martial arts hero ought to return more skilled than ever and, likely, with a fresh new suit.

While Liu's Shang-Chi hasn't been seen in four years, that's nothing compared to James Marsden's Cyclops. The X-Men veteran last returned for Days of Future Past over a decade ago, and his MCU comeback may finally see him leave behind the black leather to wear his classic, comicbook suit for the first time.